The CEO of Hospitality Award Ghana (Africa) has announced the opening of nomination for the third edition this year. Thousands of nominations are expected to troop in as the category have been expanded with new addition while the hospitality industry has proven redoubtable

The year 2020 – 2021 has been one of the most difficult years in the history of our industry but we are gradually coming out of it, we hope for a good year ahead for all hoteliers and hospitality professionals.

Hospitality Awards Ghana (Africa), 2021 is officially open for nomination for its third edition of Hospitality Awards Ghana (Africa), 2021. We are indeed excited to announce the opening of the nominations from Wednesday 1st September to 17th September 2021.

We call on all stakeholders, contributors and enthusiasts in the hospitality and tourism industry to file for nomination from the aforementioned date above

The Award categories range from 1-star to 5-star hotels in Ghana with the introduction of new categories like best Boutique Hotel, best Service Apartment, best Honeymoon Destination, best Game Hotel, best Business Hotel, Top 5 Hospitality and Tourism Influencers and best Hospitality and Tourism Media House of the year and other exciting new categories.

Categories for Africa best 3 to 5 star hotels etc. Additionally, there are also categories for Travel and tour, car rentals, local and International airlines in Ghana and Africa and beverage companies.

The award will be climaxed with a gala dinner on the 6th November 2021, at the plush 5 star Accra Marriott Hotel.

The Award scheme seeks to reward, acknowledge and award the Outstanding Heads of Department and team leaders who drive excellence and exhibit exceptional leadership skills in their various hotels, resorts, restaurant and bar.

We also took the opportunity of our third edition to re-brand and serve Africa even better.

To nominate your best candidates or yourself click on the link below and also see attached nomination details.

Hospitality Awards Ghana (Africa),2021.

Premier Leadership Awards.

Linda Y.S. Mensah-Vidzro

Chief Executive Officer

90 Degrees Event Ghana

CATEGORIES FOR HOSPITALITY AWARDS

Most admired general manager Most admired human resource manager / director Most admired food and beverage manager / director Most admired sales and marketing manager /director Most admired rooms divisions manager Most admired chief engineer Most admired executive house keeper Most admired executive chef Most admired front office manager Most admired banquet manager Most admired bar manager Most admired restaurant manager Most admired guest service manager Most luxurious hotel Most accommodating hotel Best 5 star hotel Best 4 star hotel Best 3 star hotel Best 2 star hotel Best 1 star hotel Best hotel MICE Honorary Award Star Idol Award (over all)

New Categories

Best travel agency Domestic airline of the year International airline of the year Best tour operator Best hotel by the lake Best hotel concierge of the year Best river side hotel Best boutique hotel Best honey moon destination Best new hotel Best service apartment Best beach resort Best eco lodge resort Best safari retreat Best lodge Best business hotel Best hotel MICE Best car rental Best tourist site/ destination Best game hotel Best hotel telephone etiquette Best hotel service Top 5 hospitality and tourism influencers Hospitality media of the year Hospitality Professional of the year FEMALE Hospitality Professional of the year MALE Best water of the year Best spirit of the year Best soda / soft drink of the year Best beer of the year

African categories

Most Luxurious Hotel Most Accommodating Hotel Best 5 star hotel Best 4 star hotel Best 3 star hotel Best Honey Moon destination Best Hotel MICE Most admired General manager Most admired food and beverage manager Most admire executive chef Most admired sales and marketing manager