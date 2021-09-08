Hospitality Awards Ghana  (Africa) 2021

The CEO of Hospitality Award Ghana (Africa) has announced the opening of nomination for the third edition this year. Thousands of nominations are expected to troop in as the category have been expanded with new addition while the hospitality industry has proven redoubtable

The year 2020 – 2021 has been one of the most difficult years in the history of our industry but we are gradually coming out of it, we hope for a good year ahead for all hoteliers and hospitality professionals.

Hospitality Awards Ghana (Africa), 2021 is officially open for nomination for its third edition of Hospitality Awards Ghana (Africa), 2021. We are indeed excited to announce the opening of the nominations from Wednesday 1st September to 17th September 2021.

We call on all stakeholders, contributors and enthusiasts in the hospitality and tourism industry to file for nomination from the aforementioned date above

The Award categories range from 1-star to 5-star hotels in Ghana with the introduction of new categories like best Boutique Hotel, best Service Apartment, best Honeymoon Destination, best Game Hotel, best Business Hotel, Top 5 Hospitality and Tourism Influencers and best Hospitality and Tourism Media House of the year and other exciting new categories.

Categories for Africa best 3 to 5 star hotels etc. Additionally, there are also categories for Travel and tour, car rentals, local and International airlines in Ghana and Africa and beverage companies.

The award will be climaxed with a gala dinner on the 6th November 2021, at the plush 5 star Accra Marriott Hotel.

The Award scheme seeks to reward, acknowledge and award the Outstanding Heads of Department and team leaders who drive excellence and exhibit exceptional leadership skills in their various hotels, resorts, restaurant and bar.

We also took the opportunity of our third edition to re-brand and serve Africa even better.

To nominate your best candidates or yourself click on the link below and also see attached nomination details.

Hurray we are excited to announce to you Hospitality Awards Ghana (Africa) 2021 is officially opened.

CATEGORIES FOR HOSPITALITY AWARDS

  1. Most admired general manager
  2. Most admired human resource manager / director
  3. Most admired food and beverage manager / director
  4. Most admired sales and marketing manager /director
  5. Most admired rooms divisions manager
  6. Most admired chief engineer
  7. Most admired executive house keeper
  8. Most admired executive chef
  9. Most admired front office manager
  10. Most admired banquet manager
  11. Most admired bar manager
  12. Most admired restaurant manager
  13. Most admired guest service manager
  14. Most luxurious hotel
  15. Most accommodating hotel
  16. Best 5 star hotel
  17. Best 4 star hotel
  18. Best 3 star hotel
  19. Best 2 star hotel
  20. Best 1 star hotel
  21. Best hotel MICE
  22. Honorary Award
  23. Star Idol Award (over all)

New Categories

  1. Best travel agency
  2. Domestic airline of the year
  3. International airline of the year
  4. Best tour operator
  5. Best hotel by the lake
  6. Best hotel concierge of the year
  7. Best river side hotel
  8. Best boutique hotel
  9. Best honey moon destination
  10. Best new hotel
  11. Best service apartment
  12. Best beach resort
  13. Best eco lodge resort
  14. Best safari retreat
  15. Best lodge
  16. Best business hotel
  17. Best hotel MICE
  18. Best car rental
  19. Best tourist site/ destination
  20. Best game hotel
  21. Best hotel telephone etiquette
  22. Best hotel service
  23. Top 5 hospitality and tourism influencers
  24. Hospitality media of the year
  25. Hospitality Professional of the year FEMALE
  26. Hospitality Professional of the year MALE
  27. Best water of the year
  28. Best spirit of the year
  29. Best soda / soft drink of the year
  30. Best beer of the year

African categories

  1. Most Luxurious Hotel
  2. Most Accommodating Hotel
  3. Best 5 star hotel
  4. Best 4 star hotel
  5. Best 3 star hotel
  6. Best Honey Moon destination
  7. Best Hotel MICE
  8. Most admired General manager
  9. Most admired food and beverage manager
  10. Most admire executive chef
  11. Most admired sales and marketing manager
