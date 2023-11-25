Host of Ghanaian Celebs thrilled at Tecno’s Phantom V flip

In an era where innovation is the driving force behind the ever-evolving tech world, TECNO continues to push the boundaries of design and functionality with their latest PHANTOM V Flip 5G which comes pre-loaded with Google apps, setting it apart in the competitive smartphone market.

The PHANTOM V Flip is the flagship foldable smartphone from TECNO. It boasts of a 6.9-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display, a 64MP dual rear camera, a 32MP selfie camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chip-set, 8GB of RAM (expandable up to 16GB), 256GB of internal storage, a 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and Android 13 with HIOS 13.5. The device also comes with a 1.32-inch cover display featuring an ‘Always-On Display’ feature and a sleek eco leather back design.

In today’s interconnected world of connectivity, TECNO PHANTOM VFlip offers a comprehensive set of connectivity features, including, 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Near Field Communication (NFC). The device comes preloaded with Google Apps like Find My Device, Nearby Share, Search, Maps, Photos, and YouTube, providing a rich digital experience that keeps users engrossed, connected, and amused.

In a dazzling showcase of technological prowess,TECNO has left a lasting impression on some of Ghana’s most prominent figures. Deborah Vanessa, widely known as Sister Derby, award-winning actress Nikki Samonas, acclaimed media personality Anita Akuffo, and top female sports personality Juliet Bawuah recently expressed their overwhelming excitement and gratitude after experiencing the cutting-edge technology of the TECNO PHANTOM V Flip.

Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby, known for her avant-garde style and artistic sensibilities, couldn’t contain her excitement as she shared her thoughts on the PHANTOM V Flip’s sleek design, compact size and stylish look. “The design is absolutely stunning, and the flip function adds a touch of elegance. It’s a perfect blend of style and substance,” she exclaimed.

Niki Samonas, an award-winning actress with an eye for sophistication, was equally impressed. “TECNO has truly outdone themselves with the PHANTOM V Flip’s exceptional camera capabilities, the vibrant colors, the crisp details, and the incredible low-light performance. The camera quality is exceptional, capturing every detail with precision. It’s a game-changer for smartphone photography,” she remarked.

Anita Akuffo, a familiar face in the media landscape, also highlighted the user-friendly interface and advanced features that set TECNO’s PHANTOM V Flip apart, from its seamless connectivity and powerful performance to exceptional battery life. “The seamless navigation and intuitive controls make it a joy to use. TECNO has raised the bar for what we can expect from a smartphone,” she shared.

Juliet Bawuah, a trailblazer in sports journalism, also expressed her enthusiasm for the smartphone’s performance capabilities, versatility and ease of use. “As someone constantly on the move, the TECNO PHANTOM V Flip’s speed and efficiency are unmatched. It has become an essential part of my daily routine and the perfect companion for my active lifestyle,” she said.

TECNO’s PHANTOM V Flip not only caught the attention of these esteemed personalities but has also become an integral part of their lifestyles. The fusion of style, functionality, and cutting-edge technology has left a lasting impression on these celebrities, who are now proud users of TECNO’s flagship PHANTOM V Flip device.