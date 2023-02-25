Hostility Of Jean Mensa’s EC Towards NDC Is Legendary – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama said the hostility of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EWC) Jean Mensa, and her other Commissioners to one political party is legendary and wishes the Ghana’s EC can inspire the same level of confidence in all its stakeholders as INEC of Nigeria.

Comparing Ghana’s EC to that of Nigeria’s Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Mahama said all candidates and parties in Nigeria’s election have confidence in the INEC.

Mr Mahama who is in Nigeria as an election observer further noted that all the parties testify that INEC has listened and taken their concerns onboard.

He said that cannot be said about Ghana’s EC.

In a Facebook post, Mr Mahama noted “One thing that has struck me in my pre-election mission in Nigeria for the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) is the confidence all the candidates and parties have expressed in the Independent Electoral Commission.

“Unfortunately, I can’t say same for my Electoral Commission (EC), which was once among the best election management agencies in the world.

“Regrettably, I am not hopeful this will happen when we have an EC that has blatantly spurned all efforts by the National Peace Council to host a meeting between the Commission and the two major political parties, the NDC and NPP.”

Over 70 million Nigerians are due to vote today, Saturday, 25 February 2023, in the most competitive presidential election since military rule ended.

Nigeria has been dominated by two parties – the ruling APC and the PDP But this time, there is a strong challenge from a third-party candidate – the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, who is backed by many young people.