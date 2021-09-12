“Hosting international tournaments promote economic benefits” – NSA D-G

Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) said hosting tournaments was a great way to advertise a country and a call for investors into any developing country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) members for two major international championships to be hosted in Ghana, he said, this was one of the greatest achievements that the Ghana Hockey Association (GHA) president and his team had done.

“I want to commend you for having this courage to say that Ghana can host it and we are very confident of that, because of the infrastructure development that is going on. I’m expecting that all federations would take interest in the economic impact of the sport.

“I’m inviting the economist to come and tell us, when you do competition what happened to the economic aspect. I think is tremendous because these individuals that would coming to Ghana, would sleep in the hostels, the airlines would get money, the transport will get money, in fact the foods etc, and besides that the visibility of the country is also enhanced,” he explained.

He added that there was no way you can fully have advertisement for this country to show case Ghana than to be on the Olympics’ stage.

He said, all eyes would be on Ghana because the country was hosting the club and the Nation’s Cup tournaments and it would serve as a great platform to promote the country.