Hosts Morocco get Ghana, Congo and Guinea at TotalEnergies U23 AFCON draw

Hosts Morocco have been given a tough passage to the TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2023 semis after being drawn with Ghana, Guinea and Congo.

The draw, attended by African legends Patrick Mboma and Aziz Bouderbala, was conducted in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

In the final tournament’s opener of the TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations, host Morocco will face Ghana on Saturday 24 June 2023 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

The match will kick off at 21:00 local time (20:00 GMT).

In Group A, host Morocco is housed with Ghana, Congo and Guinea. Group B features holders Egypt, Mali, Gabon and Niger in what promises to be a high-flying show.

The TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2023 will take place between 24 June to 08 July 2023 in the cities of Rabat and Tangier.

Group A matches will be held at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex while Group B matches will take place at the Grand Stade de Tanger, in Tangier.

The first three nations will get their ticket for the Summer Olympics in 2024.

