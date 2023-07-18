Hot Chase For Greater Accra NADMO Job

Subject to changes at the Regional Directorate of NADMO where Hon. Archibold Cobbinah, the incumbent head of institution for the organization in the Greater Accra Region has been appointed and confirmed to become Municipal Chief Executive of the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly, the position for the Regional Director of NADMO in the Greater Accra Region has become vacant leading to some intense lobbying.

A few names have popped up for the vacant position. The current deputy director who deputized Mr. Cobbinah is on the list, Mr Daniel Obeng a very controversial officer in the organization.

He is noted for some unpopular mass action in times past which was received with a lot of reprimand from the government and the office of the Chief of Staff.

The grassroots favorite for the position has been picked up as Mr. Seth Kissi, the Dome-Kwabenya/ Ga East Municipal Director of NADMO.

As a former constituency executive, Mr. Kissi has demonstrated enormous leadership qualities since he was appointed.

His regular community engagements have won him some accolades. His random visits to shops in the areas of health security and ensuring that unhealthy and expired products are not sold in his municipality. His frequent earthquake sensitization exercises have also been noticed. Mr. Kissi has the absolute support of fellow district directors for the top job.

Also is Hon. Plange, the Accra Metropolitan Director of NADMO who is being lobbied for by the Ga Caucus or the NPP is also a front runner, his age has come up as one that is too old to handle such a vibrant role.

In all this the Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey is much interested in taking the vacancy for one of his aide who currently is the Municipal Director for his municipality and while the Regional Chairman , Chairman Divine is known to support one Kwabena Amoako, a district director for Okaikoi North for the job.