Hotel Belmar Celebrates Pride with Upcoming Events

Hotel Belmar in Costa Rica proudly supports the LGBTQI+ community this summer with its 2024 Live & Proud events.

On June 22nd, the hotel will host an LGBTQI+ workshop titled “LGBTQI+ Social Activism, Empowerment, and Leadership in Rural Communities.” The event will highlight queer movements thriving outside traditional urban centers and include a general presentation on LGBTQI+ history. Additionally, 10% of every craft beer sold at Hotel Belmar throughout June will be donated to Monteverde Diverso, a local advocacy non-profit.

Hotel Belmar is renowned for its inclusivity and cultural experiences, attracting artists from around the world to its Monteverde cloud forest location. The hotel organizes LGBTQI+ themed events year-round, featuring queer musicians and guest speakers.

Earlier this year, Hotel Belmar partnered with Monteverde Diverso to celebrate Monteverde’s second Pride parade. Cerveceria Belmar, the hotel’s onsite bar and brewery, joined the festivities with live music, outdoor cinema, and workshops for families and the LGBTQI+ community.

Pedro Belmar, Managing Director of Hotel Belmar, said, “Nature teaches us that diversity fosters strength and resilience. In celebrating Pride, Hotel Belmar is honored to champion equality and inclusion. We believe that a diverse society built on empathy enriches culture, inspires art, and strengthens community.”

In June, Hotel Belmar offers a 15% discount on accommodations to welcome everyone to Monteverde. Use code PRIDE15 to enjoy this special offer.