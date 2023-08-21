Hotel got tax exemption for being captured under 1D1F

techfocus24
Hotel
The Le Meridien hotel project, which 4-mac Limited received US $ 4 m tax waiver in December 2022

In December 2022, Parliament granted a US$4 million tax waiver under the One District (1D1F), One Factory programme to 4-Mac Limited, a company that is building a hotel at Airport Residential in Accra. 

The waiver is to cover import bills and other import-related taxes of the company. The company also received a five-year tax holiday.

The parliamentary approval followed a request from the Ministry of Finance dated July 25, 2022. The ministry initially sought approval for almost US$6.4 million in import tax relief for the construction of the four-star, Le Meridien hotel.  The 160-room hotel is expected to open its doors to customers in 2025.

