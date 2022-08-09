Hotel Operators To Brace Up In Fight Against Terrorism

The Central Regional branch of the Ghana Hotels Association (GHA) has urged members to adopt pragmatic measures to ward off extremist threats.

The Association would, in collaboration with the Central Regional Police Command, engage members to build their capacity against emerging threats.

Mr Tanko Abdulai Ibrahim, Events and Marketing officer of the Association, told the Ghana News Agency that the forum would among others discuss the role of hotels in combating terrorism to make hotels safer and more secured for guests, staff and the public.

The participants would be taken through general threats, particularly organised crime, industrial espionage in private lives as well as extremist attacks such as terrorism, violence or vandalism.

It would be held on the theme: “Mitigating terrorism; the role of hotels.”

Mr Ibrahim, stated that it was now more obvious that hotels needed to adapt to contemporary security technologies and measures as terrorism and radicalism intensified amid global economic complexities.

“In recent times, many security analysts and security agencies in the country have all issued warnings and raised the red flags of potential security threats in the country.

“The government in acting proactively, launched a campaign dubbed “See Something, Say Something” to get the citizens involved in the fight against security threats,” he said.

He indicated that the Hotels Association represented the national pulse of the hotel industry in the country, accordingly, it was imperative that hotels provided the platform for the discussion of issues related to efforts at mitigating terrorism in the country.

More so, insecurity had a direct negative impact on businesses, he said, adding that “the first step in ensuring the security and safety of our guests is hinged on protecting hotel investments.”

“We need to gain some knowledge and understanding of terrorism related matters and how we can contribute to mitigating those threats as hoteliers.”