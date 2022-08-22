Hoteliers urged to work closely to fast track criminal investigations

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has urged the Ghana Hotels Association (GHA) to work closely with security agencies in fast tracking criminal investigations.

The service says this would sustain and promote the peace of the nation.

It said the association could do this by constantly keeping track of the identities of lodgers to ensure their premises do not become a haven for criminal activities.

“This is a critical role that when done diligently, could greatly assist us in fighting all forms of criminalities in the country as a whole.”

Chief Superintendent Jacob Lartey, the Central Region Head of Immigration Enforcement Unit, was speaking at the GHA’s security forum designed to sensitize hotel workers on their role in curbing and assisting in crime fights.

It was also aimed at equipping the hoteliers with requisite knowledge and information on violent extremism to take up issues and activities of security paramount in their workplaces.

Organized by the association, it was on the theme: “Mitigating terrorism threat in Ghana; the role of hotels”.

Chef Supt Lartey charged them, to always report all questionable personalities, cooperate fully while availing themselves and their facility for checks and most importantly honouring invitations for questions and answers.

Superintendent of Police Irene Serwaah Oppong, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), said preventing violent extremism in the country rested on the shoulders of all Ghanaians.

She said issues of security were important to the nation and must be prioritized by all and sundry, adding that there was the need to voluntarily feed the police with information that needed urgent attention.

The Police PRO aadmonished hoteliers to strengthen their internal security arrangements to flush out suspicious people who patronized their facilities.

She advised them to engage qualified professionals to install their security cameras and always monitor the cameras to track activities as well as movements of visitors to avoid crimes at their facilities.

Divisional Officer III Mustapha Nyarko Hammah, Safety Officer at the Ghana National Fire Service took the hoteliers through basic fire tips and measures to be taken at their facilities to avoid fire incidences.

He said that fire safety was a shared responsibility hence needed all hands to ensure safety of all at the workplace, homes or wherever they found themselves.

The Safety Officer further urged the hoteliers to adequately put safety measures in place and always be safety conscious.

“Let us be your first point of call even before you attempt to put out an explosion, do not wait till the situation has escalated, we are at your beck and call” he reassured.