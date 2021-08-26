House of Chiefs tasks security to deal with self-installed chiefs

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs has urged the security agencies to deal with self-installed chiefs parading as Nii or Nene, selling lands and duping people in the name of Chieftaincy.

“We urge the public to consult the various Traditional Councils or the Regional House of Chiefs for any information on people they intend transacting land business with before transferring any funds for quick legal action,” the House stated.

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs stated at a press conference at Dodowa that it has observed with grave concern the number of issues cropping up within the Chieftaincy set up in the region.

“Indeed, Accra must work again and Chieftaincy institution is no exception,” Nene Aadegbon Ngmongmowuyaa Kwesi Animle VI, President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs who read the statement noted.

He said Greater Accra has been in the news for wrong reasons over the years due to Chieftaincy related and illegal land sales which most often resulted in protracted litigation.

As fathers of the land and as custodian of tradition and cultures, the House will not look on unconcern for certain individuals to drag the reputation of the House in the mud, he said.

Nene Animle VI, noted that “some persons are parading themselves as chiefs whiles they are not; some others are carrying themselves out as kingmakers and installing rival chiefs while they are not. “Some ‘Draasetse’s’ and stool fathers ‘Seitse’s’ are writing letters indicating that they have enstooled one chief or the other, and sometimes purporting to install themselves as chiefs, these acts contravene the traditions and customs of the people of the Greater Accra”.

It is an offence under Section 63(b) of the Chieftaincy Act for one to arrogate to himself customary functions and powers they do not have.

Section 63(b) of Act 759 states or provides that this Act of proclaiming oneself a chief without going through the relevant processes and procedures as required by law is an offence under section 63(a) of Act 799.

Also, Section 63(a) of Act 759 provides that; “a person who acts or performs the functions of a chief when that person is not qualified to act commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not more than two hundred penalty units.

“Or to a term of imprisonment of not more than three months or both and in the case of a continuing offence to a further fine of not more than twenty-five penalty units for each day on which the offence continues”.

He said some Divisional and sub Chiefs are arrogating unto themselves powers that are not within their jurisdiction to so do.

Nene Animle VI who doubles as the Paramount Chief of Osudoku Traditional Area added that some traditional priests have also arrogated to themselves or purported to have the powers to destool and enstool Chiefs.

“What those people might not know or be aware of is that the act is an offence under Act 759, section 63(f) thereof which states that “A person who deliberately fails to follow the right procedures to destool a chief commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not more than two hundred penalty units.

“Or to a term of imprisonment of not more than three months to both and in the case of a continuing offence to a further fine of not more than twenty-five penalty units for each day in which the offence continues”.

Chieftaincy he said has evolved over the years and the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs as the apex body in the Region has the responsibility to supervise, regulate and advise any institution and also make amends to the customary issues if the need be.

According to him, the House was ready to address this menace head-on without fear or favour and would like to inform all persons to ignore requests coming from people who are not clothed with the authority to do so.