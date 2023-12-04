House of the Dragon S2 is coming express to Showmax and M-Net in 2024

HBO released the official teaser for the second season of House of the Dragon during its CCXP23 panel in São Paulo, Brazil. The eight-episode second season debuts summer 2024 on HBO and will be coming express from the US to M-Net and Showmax.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the HBO Original series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The first season is up for nine Emmys in January 2024, including Outstanding Drama Series – a category it won at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Matt Smith is back in his Critics Choice-nominated role as Daemon Targaryen, as is Emma D’Arcy in her Golden Globe-nominated role as Rhaenyra Targaryen. Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans also return.

New cast this season include Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. Previously announced new season two cast includes BAFTA nominee Abubakar Salim (Father in Raised by Wolves) as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers (Sheila the She-Wolf in GLOW), Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and two-time BAFTA winner Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.