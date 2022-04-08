Housing Minister Holds Talks With His Moroccan Counterpart On Affordable Housing

By
News Desk
-
0
Whatsapp Image At Pm
Whatsapp Image At Pm

In  his  commitment to reducing housing deficit in Ghana, the Minister of  Works and Housing, Francis Assenso Boakye paid a working visit to Morocco and   held bilateral talks with the Moroccan Minister for National Territorial and Urban Planning, Housing and City Policy, Ms. Fatima Zahra Mansouri in Rabat  to  study their achievements in the area.

The meeting  aimed at strengthening the ties of friendship and bonds of co-operation between  the two   countries.

“Over the years, the government of Morocco, through an effective partnership with the private sector has succeeded in providing affordable housing to its citizens.

The Akufo-Addo administration has started implementing similar strategy and we are hopeful that it will lead to the provision of mass affordable housing to meet the needs of low to middle-income earning Ghanaians”, Ghana’s  Works and Housing Minister stated.

He said Ghana’s  government  and his ministry is working towards eradicating impediments facing Ghanaians in owning and living in decent, quality and affordable accommodation.

He said Morocco has a good record  in housing development for Ghana to study in its quest to reduce the  huge housing deficit

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here