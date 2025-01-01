How African CEOs Are Being Ranked: A Long-Term Approach to Measuring Success

The role of a chief executive officer is one of the toughest positions to fill, and in Africa, it’s a particularly complex challenge.

From 2020 to 2024, a quarter of CEO departures in Africa were involuntary, reflecting the difficult nature of leading in the continent’s dynamic economic and political landscape.

These leadership changes often come at a steep cost, as forced turnovers can lead to millions of dollars in lost market value for shareholders.

But what does it take for a CEO to thrive and deliver results that stand the test of time? The AfricanCEO magazine’s annual list of the continent’s top-performing CEOs offers some insight by focusing on long-term success rather than short-term victories.

The magazine’s ranking does not rely solely on the latest quarterly results or fleeting financial metrics. Instead, it examines CEOs’ performance from the start of their tenure, evaluating total shareholder returns, market capitalization changes, and most notably, the long-term financial outcomes of their leadership. This data-driven approach goes beyond reputations and anecdotal evidence, allowing a clearer view of true leadership impact.

However, the editorial team at AfricanCEO acknowledges that measuring leadership success isn’t just about financial returns. Social and environmental factors—often encapsulated in the framework of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance—are integral to understanding the full impact of a CEO’s leadership. Therefore, for the 2024 list, long-term financial results are weighted at 80%, while ESG performance accounts for 20%.

The focus on ESG reflects a growing recognition that companies’ long-term sustainability depends not only on profits but also on their commitment to addressing pressing social and environmental issues. These new measurements, which incorporate factors like corporate social responsibility, sustainability efforts, and governance standards, are becoming increasingly important as investors and consumers demand more transparency about a company’s values and impact.

In total, the African CEO list represents 100 CEOs from 18 African countries, with an impressive diversity in leadership styles and strategies. Notably, women account for 15% of those in leadership roles, marking an encouraging step toward greater gender inclusivity in Africa’s corporate leadership.

Despite its promise, the methodology of this ranking is not without challenges. One major issue is the difficulty of tracking CEOs in Francophone African countries, where frequent movement between countries and less publicly available information complicates analysis. This makes it harder to evaluate their performance accurately compared to CEOs in more easily accessible English-speaking regions like Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa. Nevertheless, this ranking emphasizes the importance of data transparency and accessibility, which is a key factor for companies seeking leadership that is both effective and accountable.

The African CEO ranking by AfricanCEO magazine is more than just a list—it is a meaningful conversation starter about how leadership is measured on the continent. As businesses face increasing demands for sustainability and long-term vision, this ranking provides a window into the future of corporate leadership in Africa. With an emphasis on both financial performance and social responsibility, this list not only highlights the top CEOs but also sets the stage for deeper discussions about what it takes to lead businesses in Africa today and in the future. It raises the crucial question: As the world demands greater accountability from corporate leaders, how can the continent’s CEOs ensure they are adapting to the changing expectations of stakeholders, investors, and society at large?

The 2024 Annual list (in no particular order of importance) of the

Top 100 African CEOs: Best Performing CEOs in Africa in 2024