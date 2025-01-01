How African CEOs Are Being Ranked: A Long-Term Approach to Measuring Success

The role of a chief executive officer is one of the toughest positions to fill, and in Africa, it’s a particularly complex challenge.

From 2020 to 2024, a quarter of CEO departures in Africa were involuntary, reflecting the difficult nature of leading in the continent’s dynamic economic and political landscape.

These leadership changes often come at a steep cost, as forced turnovers can lead to millions of dollars in lost market value for shareholders.

But what does it take for a CEO to thrive and deliver results that stand the test of time? The AfricanCEO magazine’s annual list of the continent’s top-performing CEOs offers some insight by focusing on long-term success rather than short-term victories.

The magazine’s ranking does not rely solely on the latest quarterly results or fleeting financial metrics. Instead, it examines CEOs’ performance from the start of their tenure, evaluating total shareholder returns, market capitalization changes, and most notably, the long-term financial outcomes of their leadership. This data-driven approach goes beyond reputations and anecdotal evidence, allowing a clearer view of true leadership impact.

However, the editorial team at AfricanCEO acknowledges that measuring leadership success isn’t just about financial returns. Social and environmental factors—often encapsulated in the framework of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance—are integral to understanding the full impact of a CEO’s leadership. Therefore, for the 2024 list, long-term financial results are weighted at 80%, while ESG performance accounts for 20%.

The focus on ESG reflects a growing recognition that companies’ long-term sustainability depends not only on profits but also on their commitment to addressing pressing social and environmental issues. These new measurements, which incorporate factors like corporate social responsibility, sustainability efforts, and governance standards, are becoming increasingly important as investors and consumers demand more transparency about a company’s values and impact.

In total, the African CEO list represents 100 CEOs from 18 African countries, with an impressive diversity in leadership styles and strategies. Notably, women account for 15% of those in leadership roles, marking an encouraging step toward greater gender inclusivity in Africa’s corporate leadership.

Despite its promise, the methodology of this ranking is not without challenges. One major issue is the difficulty of tracking CEOs in Francophone African countries, where frequent movement between countries and less publicly available information complicates analysis. This makes it harder to evaluate their performance accurately compared to CEOs in more easily accessible English-speaking regions like Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa. Nevertheless, this ranking emphasizes the importance of data transparency and accessibility, which is a key factor for companies seeking leadership that is both effective and accountable.

The African CEO ranking by AfricanCEO magazine is more than just a list—it is a meaningful conversation starter about how leadership is measured on the continent. As businesses face increasing demands for sustainability and long-term vision, this ranking provides a window into the future of corporate leadership in Africa. With an emphasis on both financial performance and social responsibility, this list not only highlights the top CEOs but also sets the stage for deeper discussions about what it takes to lead businesses in Africa today and in the future. It raises the crucial question: As the world demands greater accountability from corporate leaders, how can the continent’s CEOs ensure they are adapting to the changing expectations of stakeholders, investors, and society at large?

The 2024 Annual list (in no particular order of importance) of the

Top 100 African CEOs: Best Performing CEOs in Africa in 2024

West Africa
Nigeria
# Company Industry CEO/Managing Director Gender Nationality
1 Oando Plc. Oil and Gas Wale Tinubu (CON) M Nigeria
2 Cutix Plc. Manufacturing (Electrical Cables, Wires) Ijeoma Agnes Oduonye (Mrs.) F Nigeria
3 Guaranty Trust Holding Company (Gtco) Banking and Finance Segun Agbaje M Nigeria
4 ABC Transport Plc. Transport and Logistics Frank Nneji, OON M Nigeria
5 Wema Bank Plc. Banking and Finance Moruf Oseni M Nigeria
6 BUA Group Cement, Sugar, Flour, Real Estate Abdul Samad Rabiu, CFR, CON M Nigeria
7 UBA Group Banking And Finance Oliver Alawuba M Nigeria
8 Lafarge Africa Plc Building Materials Lolu Alade-Akinyemi M Nigeria
9 Flour Mills of Nigeria Food And Agribusiness Omoboyede Olusanya M Nigeria
10 MRS Oil Nigeria Plc. Oil and Gas Alhaji Sayyu Dantata M Nigeria
11 FBN Holdings Banking and Finance Wale Oyedeji M Nigeria
12 Zenith Bank Plc. Banking and Finance Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji F Nigeria
13 Eterna Plc. Energy, Oil and Gas Abiola Lukman Lawal M Nigeria
14 Dangote Industries Limited Conglomerate (Diversified) Aliko Dangote, GCON M Nigeria
15 Unity Bank Plc. Banking and Finance Mrs Tomi Somefun F Nigeria
16 Transnational Corporation Plc. (Transcorp) Conglomerate (Power, Hospitality) Dr. Owen Omogiafo, OON F Nigeria
17 John Holt Plc. Hospitality Dr. Christopher Ezeh M Nigeria
18 Fidelity Bank Plc. Financial Services Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe F Nigeria
19 Royal Exchange Plc. Financial Services Irene Opara F Nigeria
20 Livestock Feeds Plc. Agriculture (Animal Feed) Adegboyega Adedeji M Nigeria
21 SAHCO Plc. Services Adenike Aboderin (Mrs.) F Nigeria
22 Guinea Insurance Plc. Financial Services Ademola Abidogun M Nigeria
23 Vitafoam Nigeria Plc. Consumer Goods (Foam Manufacturing) Taiwo Ayodele Adeniyi M Nigeria
24 Honeywell Group Conglomerate Obafemi Otudeko M Nigeria
Ghana
25 Ecobank Ghana Banking and Finance Abena Osei-Poku (Mrs.) F Ghanaian
26 Enterprise Group Conglomerate Daniel Larbi-Tieku M Ghanaian
27 Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, Plc. Banking and Finance Mansa Nettey F Ghanaian
28 Agricultural Development Bank Plc. Banking and Finance Alhassan Yakubu-Tali M Ghanaian
29 Cocoa Processing Company Plc. Agriculture (Manufacturing) Hon. Kojo Ofori-Safo M Ghanaian
30 GCB Bank Plc. Banking and Finance Kofi Adomakoh M Ghanaian
31 Republic Bank (Ghana) Plc. Banking and Finance Benjamin Dzoboku M Ghanaian
32 CalBank Plc Banking and Finance Carl Selasi Asem M Ghanaian
33 GOIL Plc. Oil and Gas Hon. Kwame Osei-Prempeh M Ghanaian
34 SIC Insurance Company Limited Financial Services Hollistar Duah-Yentumi F Ghanaian
Senegal
35 Sonatel Group Telecommunication Sékou Dramé M Senegalese
36 Bank of Africa (Senegal) Banking and Finance Sadio Cissé M Senegalese
37 Societe General Senegal Banking and Finance Harold Coffi M Ivorian
38 Total Energies Senegal Oil and Gas Badara Mbacké M Senegalese
Togo
39 Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Banking and Financial Services Jeremy Awori M Kenyan
40 Oragroup SA Banking and Financial Services Ferdinand Ngon Kemoum M Cameroonian
Ivory Coast
41 Bank of Africa CI Banking and Finance Redouane TOUBI M Moroccan
Burkina Faso
42 Coris Bank Group Banking and Finance Idrissa Nassa M Burkina Faso
North Africa
Egypt
43 Commercial International Bank (CIB) Banking and Finance Hussein Majid Abaza M Egyptian
44 Orascom Construction Engineering and Construction Osama Bishai M Egyptian
45 Telecom Egypt Telecommunication Mohamed Nasir Eldin M Egyptian
46 Emaar Misr Real Estate Development Mostafa Mounir El Kady M Egyptian
47 El Sewedy Electric Electrical Equipment and Energy Ahmed Ahmed Sadek El Sewedy M Egyptian
48 Eastern Company, SAE Manufacturing, Trading and Tobacco Hany Aman Hussain Attia M Egyptian
49 Palm Hills Development Real Estate Development Yasseen Mansour M Egyptian
50 Juhayna Food Industries Food and Beverages Seif Thabet M Egyptian
51 Organge SAE Telecommunication Yasser Shaker M Egyptian
Morocco
52 Attijariwafa Bank Banking and Finance Mohamed El Kettani M Moroccan
53 Bank of Africa (BMCE) Banking and Finance Othman Benjelloun M Moroccan
54 OCP Group Mining and Chemicals Mostafa Terrab M Moroccan
55 Maroc Telecom Telecommunications Abdeslam Ahizoune M Moroccan
56 Managem Group Mining Imad Touni M Moroccan
Tunisia
57 Banque International Arabe De Tunisie Banking and Finance Elyes JEBIR M Tunisian
58 Societe Tunisiene De L’air (Tunisair) Aviation Khaled Chelly M Tunisian
59 Poulina Group Holding Food Processing, Construction Mahjoub Langar M Tunisian
60 Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas Energy (Electricity and Gas) Mohamed Ammar M Tunisian
61 Carthage Cement Cement and Building Materials Brahim Sanaa M Tunisian
East Africa
Kenya
62 Safaricom Plc. Telecommunication Peter Ndegwa M Kenyan
63 Equity Group Holdings Banking and Finance Dr. James Mwangi M Kenyan
64 Kenya Commercial Bank Group Banking and Finance Paul Russo M Kenyan
65 Kenya Airways Plc. Aviation Allan Kilavuka M Kenyan
66 Centum Investment Company Investment and Asset Management Dr. James Mworia Mwirigi M Kenyan
67 East African Breweries Limited Beverages and Manufacturing Jane Karuku F Kenyan
68 Co-Operative Bank of Kenya Banking and Finance Gideon Muriuki M Kenyan
69 Kenya Electricity Generating Company Plc. Energy and Power Eng. Peter Njenga M Kenyan
70 Britam Holdings Plc. Financial Services Tom Gitogo M Kenyan
71 Kenya Power & Lighting Co Ltd. Energy and Power Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror M Kenyan
Tanzania
72 NMB Bank Plc. Banking and Finance Ruth Zaipuna F Tanzanian
73 CRDB Bank Plc. Banking and Finance Abdulmajid Mussa Nsekela M Tanzanian
74 Tanzania Breweries Limited Beverages and Manufacturing Michelle Kiplin F South African
75 TOL Gases Limited Energy, Oil and Gas Daniel M. Warungu M Tanzanian
Uganda
76 Uganda Clays Limited Manufacturing Reuben Tumwebaze M Uganda
77 Jubilee Holdings Limited Financial Services Dr. Julius Kipngetich M Uganda
78 DFCU Limited Banking and Finance Charles-M.-Mudiwa M Uganda
Rwanda
79 Bank of Kigali Plc. Banking and Finance Dr. Diane Karusisi F Rwanda
Southern Africa
South Africa
80 Anglo American Mining Craig Miller M South African
81 Standard Bank Group Banking and Finance Simpiwe “Sim” Tshabalala M South African
82 Firstrand Limited Banking and Finance Mary Vilakazi F South African
83 Vodacom Group Telecommunications Mohamed Shameel Aziz Joosub M South African
84 Shoprite Holdings Retail (Supermarkets) Pieter Engelbrecht M South African
85 Nedbank Group Banking and Finance Jason Patrick Quinn M South African
86 Sasol Limited Energy and Chemicals Simon Baloyi M South African
87 Bidvest Group Service, Freight, Finance Mpumi Madisa F South African
88 Tiger Brands Food and Beverages Tjaart Kruger M South African
89 Discovery Limited Insurance and Finance Adrian Gore M South African
Botswana
90 Debswana Diamond Company Mining (Diamonds) Andrew Maatla Motsomi M Botswana
91 First National Bank of Botswana Banking and Finance Steven Lefentse Bogatsu M Botswana
92 Letshego Holdings Limited Financial Services Aobakwe “Aupa” Monyatsi M Botswana
Namibia
93 Capricorn Group Limited Investment and Asset Management David Nuyoma M Namibian
94 Alpha Namibia Industries Renewable Energy Power Limited (ANIREP) Energy Services Iyaloo Ya Nangolo M Namibian
Mauritius
95 MCB Group Banking and Finance Jean Michel Ng Tseung M Mauritius
Central Africa
Angola
96 Sonangol Oil and Gas (State-Owned) Sabastiao Gaspar Martins M Angolian
97 Banco Angolano Investmentos (BAI) Banking and Finance Luis Filipe Rodrigues Lelis M Angolian
98 Endiama (National Diamond Company) Mining (Diamonds) José Manuel Ganga Júnior M Angolian
99 Banco De Poupance E Credito (BPC) Banking and Finance Antonio Andre Lopes M Angolian
100 Banco de Fomento Angola Financial Services Luís Roberto F. Gonçalves M Angolian
