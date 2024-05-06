How AI and Immersive Technologies Can Help Reintegrate Released African Individuals

William Jackson, MAT – CEO MetaverseWP Technology Education Technology Program Director of One Africa Forum



Prof. William and Aida Jackson recently spoke at the “Raising The Bar Collective Summit” sharing how AI, Metaverse, and Digital Education can help individuals released from prisons globally, especially across Africa to empower Africa with increased digital workers, thought leaders and innovators. Education is the key, many that are incarcerated do not have marketable skills, are not supported as entrepreneurs, and do not have exposure and access to ways to make a living legally. African governments should take advantage of training, educating, mentoring, and empowering released individuals especially those that are youth, teens, and young adults.



The increased access of educational opportunities in African prisons can increase

the number of technology workers, thought leaders, digital creatives, digital innovators

that can help strengthen the continent of Africa and add to the economic growth and development of social systems that build access to careers and financial stability.



Technology can be a game changer by collaborations, building networks of inclusion that promote and enhance diversity, open educational access for women and men, and provide supportive educational services. Returning people to society must be provided opportunities to learn skills that allow for reentry into a technology rich society.



The opportunity to teach digital skills to released individuals is an investment in the lives of men and women that have paid their debt to society and need an opportunity to grow into productive and contributing members of society. They can contribute in a positive way if they are provided with the correct educational tools. Hamza (GoTechUG) “Of what use is knowledge if it cannot be shared with others?”

The challenge is to apply technological growth in education, empower and reintegrate those in reentry programs to decrease recidivism. The accessibility of technology will be for these individuals that are being released from prisons able to learn skills that allows them to be employed in a world of algorithms, data-sets, social engagements, basic technological skills and building personal/professional learning community.

Recently released incarcerated individuals can benefit from training in AI, Social

Media, Immersive Educational Environments and Digital Learning Modules.

Technology skills in Africa can assist reentry in finding educational and employment opportunities.

As Educational Specialists in Technology, Certified VR, and Immersive Environments

and Professors of high education it is imperative that released individuals are

provide skills for the 21st century and beyond.

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

Nelson Mandela

* Strategies for Reintegration into Society is a growing mission to help build a digital

Workforce in Africa and prevent released individuals going back into the criminal justice system and prisons of Africa.

* Reintegration into Society: AI education provides an opportunity for recently released

individuals to reintegrate into society by acquiring valuable digital skills that are in high

demand in today’s job market. Being incarcerated stops access to educational options

that can build skills, talents and engagements that prepare for current and future careers.

Having learning opportunities geared to building positive self-esteem, creates avenues

for mentorship and networking.

* Empowerment Through Education: Learning about AI and alternative digital tools can

empower individuals by equipping them with knowledge (new knowledge that can be

blended with current) and skills that enable released individuals to actively participate in the rapidly evolving technology-driven world.

* Job Opportunities: AI skills are increasingly sought after by employers across various

Industries across Africa. Africa should not allow China to only hire Chinese to work in

tech fields. Africa should not only hire Russians to only hire Russian workers. By receiving training in AI, Social Media, Immersive Technologies, and alternate digital skills, recently released individuals can access a wide range of job opportunities. There are opportunities for employment from entry level to mid / and even executive levels.

* Entrepreneurship: AI Education can inspire, empower, encourage entrepreneurship among recently released individuals. The right skills and knowledge are key for released youth and teens, they can start their own AI-related businesses, freelance writers, social media developers, and as AI and Digital consultants.

* Higher Earning Potential: Jobs in the AI field often offer competitive salaries and opportunities for advancement. These are skills that require analysis, evaluation, patience, and self-reflection. By obtaining AI training, recently released individuals can increase their earning potential and work towards financial stability. Financial stability is key in helping released youth and teens to make better choices in life and working towards the life that benefits them and their families.

* Remote Work Opportunities: Many AI-related roles can be performed remotely, offering flexibility and the ability to work from home. The opportunity of having a flexible working environment is important to gaining independence, changing living conditions are better for personal and family living. This is particularly beneficial for individuals who may face barriers to traditional employment due to their criminal record or other factors.

The improvement of home lifestyles helps to promote entrepreneurialism and builds independence.

* Contribution to Social Good: AI technologies have the potential to address social challenges and improve people’s lives. Recently released individuals can use their

AI skills to contribute to projects focused on social good, addressing social issues, examine how community services can be improved, enhanced, and enter-twined with

other resources.

* Personal Development: Learning about AI and Digital Platforms encourages critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity and innovation, and empowers the mind to imagination. Digital Innovative opportunities are relevant to how tech can be applied to building communities and re-enforcing PLC Personal Learning Communities. These skills not only benefit individuals in their professional lives but also contribute to their personal growth and development.

* Access to Supportive Networks: AI training programs often provide access to supportive networks of mentors, peers, and industry professionals. Technology is not only the great equalizer, but it has the ability to level the playing fields of creativity and collaboration. These networks can offer guidance, advice, and opportunities for cooperation and networking.

*Breaking the Cycle of Recidivism: By providing recently released youth and teens with access to AI education and employment opportunities, society can help break the cycle of recidivism. Empowering individuals with the skills and resources they need to succeed reduces the likelihood of them returning to the criminal justice system. Individuals can build a vision for the future of new careers, being entrepreneurs and building communities. The cycle must be broken by applying new ways of learning, engagements, imagination, and mental adjustments to be powerful in positive development.

From our experiences as educators, AI education offers numerous benefits to recently released individuals that are released from prison. Including access to employment opportunities, entrepreneurship, personal development, and the potential to contribute

to social good. By investing in AI training, African and other societies can support successful reintegration into society and help build bright futures for themselves and their families.



Companies like MetaverseWP https://metaversewp.com/destination are providing workshops and trainings to help released individuals to move forward in their lives and not be held back by past mistakes.