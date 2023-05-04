How Aisha Huang was repatriated revealed in Court

En Huang aka Aisha, the alleged galamsey kingpin was repatriated on passport number G39575625 which bore her name, the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has told an Accra High Court.

Divine Ahumah Ocansey, Superintendent of Immigration told the court that En Huang “was not to reenter the country until the ban on her was lifted by the Comptroller-General, GIS. The said passport expired on January 13, 2020.”

Giving his evidence in chief, Ocansey said Aisha’s second passport, with number EE9994609, bore the name Huang Ruixia and was issued on January 14, 2019.

According to the prosecution witness, the said passport had no Ghana Visa permitting her to travel to Ghana, “Therefore her entry was illegal.”

“I observed that the edge of the biodata page of the passport number EE9994609 had been cut off while the last page of the passport page 49, had been slit, meaning that the passport was invalid.”

The 11th prosecution witness, therefore, tended in evidence passport number EE9994609.

The witness tendered documents pertaining to the revocation and repatriation of Aisha.

He said the accused was directed to stay out of Ghana until the Comptroller-General of Immigration approved her future re-entry into Ghana.

The witness said following Aisha’s repatriation, she was put on Ethiopian Airlines Flight number Et920 seat number 32f, which took off at 1250 hours on December 19, 2018, in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia, en route to Guangzhou-China and arrived on December 20, 2018.

On September 2022, the witness said he and two other officials of GIS were directed by the Service to meet other investigation teams from other security agencies at the Accra Region of the National Intelligence Bureau to investigate Aisha and three other nationals who were in custody.

He said during interrogation, two Chinese passports bearing the names of En Huang and Huang Ruixia with different dates of birth and place in the two passports were handed over to his team.

Aisha is standing trial for allegedly engaging in illegal mining at Bepotenten in the Ashanti Region and re-entering Ghana after being deported in 2018.

The case of the state is that the complainants are security and intelligence officers.

The prosecution said that Aisha had gained “notoriety” for engaging in a series of small-scale mining known as galamsey across the country.

It said in 2017, Aisha was arrested for a similar offence and deported but managed to re-enter Ghana.