How are the delegates of 20th National Congress of CPC elected?

We are all very concerned about the delegates to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. All electoral units across the country have elected 2,296 delegates to the 20th CPC National Congress.

By the end of 2021, the total number of CPC members was 96,712,000, so it can be said that the chance of a member becoming a delegate to the congress is about one in 40,000. Do you know how the delegates are elected? Come and learn about it!