How Ayew Afriyie Pulled Massive Votes For Bawumia In Ashanti Region

The Ashanti Regional Campaign Coordinator for the newly elected flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effiduase Asokore, has been commended for winning the highest votes of the delegates for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The ranking of the Ashanti regional results as declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) indicates that Dr Bawumia obtained an overwhelming victory with 449 votes representing 933% of the total votes cast.

Hon.Ken Agyapong had only 31 votes representing 6.4%, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie had Jo vote and Hon.Francis Addai-Nimoh obtained a single vote(0.21)

Even though it was a highly targeted Constituency by Kennedy Agyapong’s team to win to make a case against Dr.Bawumia’s Ashanti regional Campaign coordinator he(Dr. Ayew Afriyie) has proven to be an effective and strategic Campaign coordinator. Effiduase Asokore NPP delegates have shown massive love for their MP and Dr Bawumia to top on the chart of 47 constituencies in the just-ended NPP Presidential Elections held on Saturday 4th November 2023.

A cross-section of political watchers and some leading members of the ruling NPP, who spoke to this portal, commended Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie for a good job done.

They acknowledged the tactical strategies adopted by the Veep campaign Coordinator for the Ashanti Region by exhibiting leadership by example per the results.

The political pundits or watchers and some leading members of the NPP urged the Dr Ayew Afriyie to continue to help Dr. Bawumia to break the 8 for the NPP.

According to them, Dr. Ayew Afriyie has proven to the world that personality attacks, insults and bogus allegations against opponents have no place in politics.