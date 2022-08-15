How Binance adopts a user-first approach for enhancement of crypto security

Over the years, cryptocurrencies have gained enormous popularity, making people adopt them as a tool for financial transactions. In fact, cryptocurrencies have delivered several benefits, such as minimal transaction fees, instant accessibility and high levels of transparency.

With all the benefits cryptocurrency has over traditional currency and even other asset classes, it’s hard to argue that there’s no value in transacting with or investing in crypto. The utility provided by many cryptocurrencies is of great benefit to people who value fast and secure transactions. And this is only going to grow more accessible over time with fewer technical hurdles being curbed.

Crypto Security

As a digital payment system, cryptocurrency doesn’t rely on banks to check and verify transactions. It utilizes a peer-to-peer network that makes it possible for anybody, anywhere, to send and receive payments. This system uses encryption to verify transactions and the aim of this is to provide added security and safety.

Just like traditional systems, blockchain networks are not exempted from potential obstacles. However, despite the prevalence of this, there are tools that enable anyone to look up transaction data such as the location, timing, and quantity of cryptocurrency sent from a wallet address. The amount of cryptocurrency saved in a wallet may also be seen by anyone, and this level of transparency helps cut down on any insecurities.

Recently, an automated market maker (AMM), Wine Swap, engaged in an exit scam, and the Binance Security team was able to effectively recover an estimated 99.9 percent of the nearly US$345,000 worth of stolen bitcoins. The platform’s busiest and most dedicated community builders, Binance Angels, have been instrumental in raising money for recovery operations. The volunteer organization assisted a user in recovering 98,000 USDC in funds that were unintentionally sent to the incorrect address.

Keys to Enhancing Crypto Security

Whilst the element of transparency in cryptocurrency transactions as well as the blockchain network exist to conquer any potential insecurities, there is still a need to adopt stringent security measures.

Advanced security measures, offline money storage, real-time activity monitoring, and data encryption are a few of Binance’s main platform security initiatives. In addition to ensuring that only users have access to their personal information and the safety and integrity of user cash, these initiatives also analyze user activity through Binance’s risk management system in the event of any unexpected activity on the account.

While guaranteeing industry-wide compliance with crypto security standards, it’s critical to take user-level security into account, which takes us to the user-first approach.

The User-first Approach

A high level of security is maintained on the user’s side thanks to the user-first approach. Maintaining a security measure on the user’s side is as crucial to maintaining crypto compliance on the industry side. This is a vital key to enhancing crypto security. The Binance platform consistently prioritizes user protection through its cutting-edge security measures and stringent data privacy laws because users are the foundation of the Binance ecosystem. This consists of a comprehensive risk management system, real-time monitoring, and cutting-edge data privacy solutions.

Safe sign-in, access control, and security notifications are among the user-level security measures to ensure adequate crypto security. In addition to the user-first approach measures, Binance also put the following actions in place to guarantee user-level security: prompt alerts in the event of questionable activity, a stringent sign-in policy, and opt-in security measures.

Additionally, Binance includes a cooling-off time feature that stops trading in derivatives, allowing users to refrain from compulsive buying after experiencing losing streaks. This capability is also accessible for margin trading, allowing for the temporary suspension of activities like borrowing and isolated or cross-margin trading. Along with these capabilities, the platform also contains user-generated material, help articles, an auto-deleverage liquidation indication, and client knowledge tests.

The greatest level possible of cybersecurity must be maintained regardless of the rise in crypto vulnerability, and Binance has taken this step to retain their commitment to user safety by adopting a user-first approach.

Also, it is important for users to take security measures seriously. Keep your devices safe, and also conduct personal research on the cryptocurrency you’re transacting with. This is important as it keeps you informed about the cryptocurrency market and improves your future investments decisions.