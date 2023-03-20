How Blackkingkofi Built a Thriving Record Label with WMT Music

Digital creator and entrepreneur Blackkingkofi is enjoying the success of his record label WMT Music, which has seen multiple songs hit the charts on iTunes this year. Based in Toronto, Canada, Blackkingkofi grew up in Trinidad and Tobago, and has made a name for himself as a musician, author, and entrepreneur.

One of the label’s recent releases is the hit record “Zeus” performed by Grenada’s Yung Pert, with production from DLL out of DLL Productionz. The song quickly became a fan favorite, peaking at number 42 on the iTunes Hip-Hop charts and gaining popularity on TikTok with daily videos being made using the song.

WMT Music has also partnered with Trinidadian creatives Azaryah and DLL Productionz to release the popular record “Strip”. The reggae-inspired song quickly climbed the American iTunes Reggae charts, peaking at number 7 and currently sitting on the Top 100 chart. Azaryah, formerly known as Flipo, is a rising star in the music industry, continually making a name for himself.

But the excitement for WMT Music doesn’t stop there, as the label is set to release an upcoming hip hop single on March 25th with Toronto-based rapper Snackz. The highly anticipated single titled “Wait For It” features production from DLL Productionz and promises to be a hit with fans of the genre.

With the success of WMT Music and the upcoming release of “Wait For It”, Blackkingkofi and his team show no signs of slowing down, and music lovers can look forward to even more great releases from the independent record label in 2023.