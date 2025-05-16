How Bolt is Empowering Ghanaian Women in Ride-Hailing

The transport sector in Ghana has been a male-dominated space, with women facing systemic barriers to entry and growth.

As one of Africa’s leading mobility platforms, Bolt is driving transformative change by creating opportunities where flexibility, safety, and equity intersect.

One of such key drivers is Wendy Kotei, an Accra based Marketing Executive who entered the transport business with ride hailing up, Bolt.

On a daily basis, Wendy takes control of the wheel, her family livelihoods, and futures while setting new standards for equality and equity in Ghana’s mobility sector.

She expressed how the journey has been fulfilling and very rewarding, explaining how the initiative has benefited her so far.

“I lost my job some time ago when many corporate organisations wanted to downsize as a result of the covid-19. It was biting hard and a lady friend introduced me to the bolt business, and so far, I can say it’s been rewarding”.

“It’s economically good because I’m able to make some money to take care of the household on a daily basis”, she explained.

“I can tell you, it’s better than staying idle and waiting for any government work”, she said.

“Women in ride-hailing seem to prioritise safety during their journey making it more appealing for all

to ride”, she intimated.

Wendy assures that it is safe to ride with a woman when embarking on a journey.

She therefore advised young ladies in need for employment to take advantage of the opportunities in the sector to gain some income.

“I will advise young ladies who have vehicles to start considering this space because it really pays well and I can tell you, although you may not get the big cash you’re looking for but certainly you can earn enough to take care of yourself and be comfortable”, she said.

‘Next time you want to order a ride on your bolt app, check if the rider is a female and give some compliments to empower more of such females into the mobility business’, she added.