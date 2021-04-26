In early 2020 the world woke up to a shock, and we had a new normal of face masks and all that. COVID-19 has had a major impact on our day-to-day lives. The business sector has been majorly hit, especially with the past year’s lockdown in most countries. Countries rely on each other to get several products and sell their businesses. With the pandemic, the business has been slow, and there have been major losses to the global economy.

Bob Myers, Former CEO, Pillar Technology Group, managing director at Accenture, and current chairman at SKYL LLC, shares his thoughts on how the pandemic has changed the business landscape. From a young age, Bob knew he wanted to become an entrepreneur and a successful one; he followed his passion and is now a leading entrepreneur globally known for his contribution towards the development of autonomous vehicles, among others.

According to Bob Myers, many businesses, even those in the manufacturing sector, are in the process of learning to adapt to a system where most employees work from home. The pandemic came with a lot of new regulations, one of which included social distancing, where companies were forced to work from home.

Some businesses, especially those producing essential products like foodstuffs and sanitizers, on the other hand, had a peak season, with most of them registering profits. Bob Myers explains that some of the businesses were understaffed due to increased demand which has seen most entrepreneurs become innovative and look for smart technological methods. The pandemic has seen many people lose their job, which has, in turn, increased their creativity. This means people are slowly adapting, and with no time, there will be so many entrepreneurs because most of them have unleashed their full potential.

We don`t know for how long the pandemic will be with us, but one thing is certain life must go on. There are bills to be paid, among other expenses; as an entrepreneur, this is our new normal learn to embrace it and use the lessons learned to your advantage.