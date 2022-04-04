How Degen Toonz rose to the top of the NFT industry

What is Degen Toonz NFT?

Degen Toonz NFT is a collection of 8,888 NFTs built on the Ethereum network. By the end of reading this article, this may be the most surprising sentence you read — they took a couple of days to sell out. This seemed be contributed to horrible timing with the crypto market, NFTs, and everything else going on around the world.

However, after mint (.085 ETH) was sold out, momentum found its way to Degen Toonz and in a big way. On February 22nd, the secret finally got out about their project and their nostalgic vibe to their art. NFT ETH degens and some unexpected ADA buyers came by the droves to the tune of over 3,600 total sales on OpenSea. A common theme I saw on Twitter was that this was many ADA holders first NFT on the Ethereum network. Could Toonz end up being the bridge between ETH and ADA holders?

Since then, sales have kept coming in by the minute and haven’t slowed down. On February 25th, CEO of Pavia Corp, Morgan David, tweeted out his impressive fleet of Toonz. As you can see, he was sure to pick up some rare ones. Including a 1/1 “Gold Paws”, that is a nod to world-renowned artist Kaws. The Gold Paws sold for a massive 25 ETH and was added to Morgan’s other blue-chip NFTs.

It’s rare to see a project do the volume and have the popularity Degen Toonz has had in such a short period of time. It has been very impressive & extremely fun to watch. It seemed to go from the worse timing at launch to the perfect storm. Great art, a strong community, above floor buys, rare buys, and for large amounts of ETH. At its peak run today, they hit a floor price of 1.2 and have settled around .8 at the time of publishing.

Q&A With Founder:

Bader Asad is the founder of Degen Toonz and was kind enough to answer a couple questions I had about the project.

Q: How did the idea of Degen Toonz come to creation? Were you both big Looney Tunes fans as kids?

A: We developed the idea over 1 year ago, and it was based on vintage style “Rubber Hose” Characters, and somehow it became the current toonz character. We both loved looney tunes as kids as well!

Q: I noticed this art is much different than Prince’s typical style I found on his IG. Has he previously had a cartoon-style background?

A: Prince does amazing 3d style art, and with this, we took a twist. We have another artist we work with that is an amazing cartoonist. He helped guide us on the best options stylistically for the project

Q: The community you’ve built has been exceptional. What is your vision for the community and overall project.

A: The vision is to truly build an amazing community that has the ability to build this project alongside us. We want all holders to have a say and be part of the growth.

Q: Love the nod you gave to Kaws. Are you two both fans?

A: Yes, we are both huge fans!

Where & How To Buy?

As mentioned above, these did eventually sell out at mint and are only available on the secondary market. You can find their official OpenSea page here. With all the different traits and rarities, it really is hard/fun to pick out your favorite Toonz. They did a fantastic job with the art, and that is what everyone seems to go back to. They just really enjoy the art and how it makes them feel.

Lastly, be sure to join their Discord for all their latest news or if you just need a fun place to hang out. Really good vibes and a fun atmosphere in there.