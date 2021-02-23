Business blogs are effective even when nobody reads them. Sounds counterintuitive? Showcasing a company’s vision, principles, and products is one of their many functions. Here is the lowdown on business blogs in Nigeria in 2021.

These collections of articles are at the core of brand content strategies. Blogs form a connection with existing and prospective customers. Finally, they boost online visibility through SEO. But why doesn’t readership matter much?

Better Keyword Optimization

Often, corporate blogs are established primarily for SEO. They are filled with high-quality content built around trending keywords or phrases. As a result, the website rises to the top of Google ranking. Customers are more likely to see it when they search for a particular term (e.g., ‘running shoes’ for a sports footwear retailer).

Every blog post is an indexable page with keywords associated with the company’s site. It contributes to the overall search quotient. The latter is what search engines use to measure credibility and relevance of brands. If you post articles containing a trending keyword, they may attract more visitors. Still, even if this does not happen, you will gain an advantage. There is nothing magical about it.

First, the more blog posts you have — the more keywords and phrases your website will rank on. Ranking of the keywords themselves will improve. Besides, if you post regularly, you get more backlinks to your site. This means your post is cited by other websites. This is also favourable for your Google ranking.

Lastly, when a new post appears, search engines launch a special process called ‘crawling’ to determine its relevance. To put it simply, every post in a business blog increases your odds of ranking higher on Google and other search engines. More customers see your brand when they search for particular words like ‘buy running shoes.’

Wider Content Library

Blog posts diversify your content library. In the future, if customers inquire about a specific type of work, you may cite your previous articles. The more extensive your archive — the better for your credibility.

Suppose your company provides room remodelling services. The blog may serve as a portfolio showcasing completed projects and highlighting your expertise. You may include tips for homeowners who want to redesign their living spaces. Whatever you post stays in the digital archive and may be used for future reference.

Now, what about a Forex trading broker? Companies like Forextime share valuable tips that help their clients make money online. An MT4 broker may post articles on the best trading strategies, risk management insights, etc. This helps traders earn more.

Last but not least, consumers perceive business blogs as trusted information sources. A diverse library will convince prospective customers that your products are worth paying for. Blogs are at the centre of the buying cycle in many industries.

Social Media Integration

Today, businesses have to build a strong presence on social media. This is where most consumers get information. A business blog must be connected to the brand’s social media account, which should also be updated frequently. Experts recommend sharing at least one post daily on each of your platforms.

Facebook and other social networks use algorithms to identify and punish inactive accounts. At the same time, posting content of poor quality may also get you banned. So, how do you find a balance? This is where blogs come in handy once more.

A regularly updated blog is a content engine for other channels. Companies promote their blog articles through social media. If users do not click on the links, it is possible to generate discussion under every post. This contributes to brand awareness and customer loyalty.

Generate New Leads

Most commonly, businesses post their most valuable content on their website and require sign up for access. But how do you convince a visitor that the service is worth signing up for? After all, they need to share contact information, which is a psychological barrier.

In this regard, blogs complement inbound marketing efforts. If your website contains useful ebooks, webinars, or scientific studies, you may post free snippets on the blog. This will generate excitement and make users interested enough to sign up and turn into leads.

Every Business Needs a Blog

Blogging has low cost but high ROI. It brings significant benefits to businesses, even if the readership is modest. Most importantly, successful blogging is not about one-time hits. It is focused on enhancing other promotional efforts and building a loyal following in the long term.