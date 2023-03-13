How does hackers attack whatsapp?

As the internet continue to get wider everyday, so are it’s positives and negatives.

It is undeniable that internet has had so much positive impact, but it is also a fact that many people get involved in cyber attacks everyday.

Whatsapp which is widely used for so many purposes including individual and business purposes. There are several ways that hackers can attack WhatsApp, some of which include:

Phishing attacks: Hackers may send fake messages or emails that look like they’re from WhatsApp, asking users to click on a link or download an attachment. These links or attachments may contain malware that can infect the user’s device and allow the hacker to access their WhatsApp messages.

Man-in-the-middle attacks: In this type of attack, a hacker intercepts the communication between two parties and can view or modify the messages being sent. Hackers can use this technique to gain access to WhatsApp messages if they are able to intercept the communication between the user’s device and WhatsApp’s servers.

Exploiting vulnerabilities: Hackers may exploit security vulnerabilities in the WhatsApp application or the underlying operating system to gain access to a user’s device or their WhatsApp messages.

It’s important to note that WhatsApp has implemented several security features to protect users’ privacy and prevent unauthorized access to their messages. However, users can also take steps to protect themselves by using strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and avoiding suspicious links or attachments.