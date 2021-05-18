Understanding how the world has changed because of COVID-19 means observing the spread of the virus in populations. Medical News Today notes that the infection numbers have passed 115 million and are still rising. While there are several vaccines currently being distributed worldwide, the virus has made an indelible mark on our society as a whole. People have become aware of their activities and realized that many things they had to do in person can now be done remotely. How does this affect a plastic surgeon’s practice? Dr. Jonathan Kaplan explains how he intends to deal with the changing world and how his practice is rising to the challenge.

Already Braced for Change

Dr. Kaplan believes that technology is the way forward. As a result, since the start of the pandemic, he’s been offering virtual consults for his patients. He’s not the only one, either. Cara Murez of Medical Xpress notes that the rate of in-person medical services dropped by as much as 52% after the pandemic. Dr. Kaplan’s approach was based on a foundation built through his social media interactions. Since clients trusted him explicitly because of his personalized discussions with them on social media, he could leverage this into virtual meeting places.

Dr. Kaplan aimed to ensure that his patients could contact him seamlessly, integrating technology such as Zoom and FaceTime into his digital meeting spaces. In addition to these methods, he’s also introduced contactless payments and digital payments to make life easier for clients. Less in-person contact means a lower chance of infection from the disease. Clients also appreciate the convenience of being able to pay from the comfort of their own homes. Paperwork from clients can be sent ahead of time with a DocuSign signature, ensuring that the doctor’s office has all records on file.

Management Software Helps a Lot

Dr. Kaplan has also been instrumental in developing software to help physician practices deal with customers more seamlessly. BuildMyBod Health took the traditional interaction between clients and the front-desk receptionist and reduced it down to a digital interface powered by an AI. The Chatbot will interact with the client, collect details, then provide a quote and forward the collected data to the doctor. It’s faster and more efficient than an in-person visit and gives the customer peace of mind about what they’re paying for. There’s less chance of the consumer getting “sticker shock” when they see the price of the operation ahead of time.

Permanent Changes

While many practices seem to be adopting COVID-19 measures temporarily, Dr. Kaplan believes that these changes should be made permanent. He believes that the medical services industry’s future will be digital, and it’s only by embracing new technology will businesses be able to compete. The COVID-19 pandemic was a wake-up call to companies that haven’t realized how important adopting a digital approach can be for a business. Hopefully, they discover the error of their ways soon enough to make a change where necessary.