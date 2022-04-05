How Duelbits caught the eye of GenZ crypto enthusiasts

When the pandemic hit the world hard, much of our work and entertainment shifted to online platforms. Online gaming, for instance, was already creating a buzz with a total worth of $1 billion before Covid took the world on a ride.

As covid restrictions closed down non-essential businesses, the online gaming and gambling industry witnessed a tremendous upward trend. Recent studies found that almost 34% of GenZ (aged 18-25) is tilted towards online gaming. Sailing this wind of good times, many online gaming platforms emerged. One of the most impressive players in this space is Duelbits.

Duelbits started as a crypto casino platform offering easy access to gambling using cryptocurrencies, along with other payment methods like PayPal, Visa, etc. This platform, with a graphically neat and sleek design, is crafted by GenZ for GenZ. With live, 24/7 support and a conversational user interface, the platform dashboard offers easy navigation to visitors who can instantly participate in 50+ various games. – Blackjack, Dice, Crash, Duel, etc. Seamless sign-up through google, e-mail, or social media and no mandatory KYC allow users hassle-free access to all features of the gaming and gambling platform. The user-friendly experience is the USP of the site.

Duelbits is also the most rewarding crypto casino with a referral bonus, affiliate commission, daily offers, and a lucrative VIP program that earns each player 50% Rakeback on average. This is unbeatable. The newly added Sportsbook brings great offers and highly competitive odds on all the major European Leagues.

Founded in February 2020, Duelbits is a brand owned by Liquid Gaming NV, with a registered office in Curacao. It is a young but dominating force within the crypto casino market. Thousands of young visitors and players visit the platform every day.

Armed with a license for online gambling and Provably Fair System overseeing its in-house gaming and gambling, Duelbits offers a foolproof mechanism. This means the outcomes on the platform cannot be rigged. The trustworthy factors that Duelbits enjoys have consolidated its position to partake of the growth up to $4.28 billion, and the online gaming and gambling industry is slated to touch by 2027.