How Equatorial Guinea ended the unbeaten run of Algeria

Minnows Equatorial Guinea ended the 35-match unbeaten run of Algeria in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when they handed them a lone goal defeat in the second match of their group in the competition.

Esteban Fernandez scored twenty minutes from time to give Equatorial Guinea a memorable 1-0 victory over Algeria in Douala after he tapped in a loose ball past Rais Mbolhi.

Prior to this, Algeria Algeria had not lost a match after going 35 matches unbeaten and are the defending champions of the competition.

The Nzalang Nacional came into the match following their narrow defeat to Cote d’Ivoire and they battle with the highly fancied Algerians and ensured they picked the three maximum points to enhance their chances of making progress to the next stage of the competition.

Goalkeeper Owono Ngua had to be at his best to keep out the Desert Foxes who brought in Slimani and Brahimi as they look to rescue their unbeaten run.

The Desert Foxes came into the match on the back of their goalless stalemate against Sierra Leone in the first match.

The reigning champions continue to push the resilient Nzalang Nacional who remained solid in defence, whilst Youcef Belaili picked out Riyad Mahrez at the post with a clean diagonal pass over the top, Riyad fired across goal but Nzalang Nacional cleared their lines.

The Desert Foxes missed two great chances midway through the first half, Owono saved from Belaili before blocking Baghdad Bounedjah’s close-range effort.

Fernandez was on hand at the back post to guide home his before beyond Mbolhi and give his country a famous victory against Algeria.

The victory hands the Nzalang Nacional their first win of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 while Algeria has a solitary point after two matches.