How Ghana Is Improving Learning For Every Child

During my last trip to Ghana, I saw a classroom full of eager young boys and girls, hands raised, waiting patiently to be called to answer questions – each vying to catch the eye of their teacher and craning their necks to be noticed.

One after another, the children picked up their books, selected the sections they wanted to read, and then read with pride. This is a direct outcome of Ghana’s strong focus on reaching every child with quality education, as I witnessed that day when I visited the New Gbawe Municipal Basic School in Accra, a beneficiary of the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP), a government initiative supported by the World Bank.

GALOP is a great example of how projects can leverage the principles of the Western and Central Africa Education Strategy launched one year ago in Ghana to improve education for all in the region.

Two elements are worth highlighting: a strong focus on learning outcomes and innovative evidence-based interventions, accompanied by building stronger, accountable, and transparent education systems.

Writer : Anna Bjerde