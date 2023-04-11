How Ghanaian Athletes Are Faring…

Seaneke Abraham produced a leap of 7.89m to win men’s Long Jump at the Jo Meaker Classic and Multi. With this jump Abraham holds the Meet and facility record.

Solomon Hammond run 10.31 to finish second in M100m at the South Florida Invitational, while Bossman Pinkrah run 48.79 in the Men’s 400m to finish 4th at the David Noble Relays.

According to Coach Elorm, hard working James Dadzie keep on pushing with a time of 10.29 sec with -1.2 wind to win the men’s 100m at David Noble Relays.

Martin Owusu-Antwi run at South Florida invitational 20.99 with (+4.5W) to finish 5th in the Men’s 200m.

Olympian Joseph Paul Amoah opened his outdoor season with 20.43s in 200m in Florida, and Saminu Abdul Rasheed did a PB of 10.04s (-0.3m/s) in 100m in the Hurricane Alumni Invitational.