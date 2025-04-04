How Ghanaian lifestyle influencer and content creator Angie Safo turned her passion into purpose

Meet the Ghanaian lifestyle influencer poised to headline the beauty industry with her striking product line–Shimmer by Khuks. With a soft reboot and new products from her beauty brand on the horizon, she is ready to elevate cosmetic standards and inspire a new wave of change.

Rising from obscurity to become a muse on social media is no small feat. Yet Angie Safo–born Angela Nyamewaa Ama Safowaa–was destined for greatness. In 2019, she took a bold step to transform her passion into purpose, using the boundless reach of the internet to amplify her voice and claim fame. Now a user-generated content creator with a strong presence on Snapchat, the prominent lifestyle influencer has built a following of over 100,000 followers by doing what she loves: helping businesses gain visibility through strategic advertising.

Her motivation? “Growing up, I was always drawn to creativity,” she shares. “Whether through beauty, fashion, or content creation, I loved the idea of making an impact by turning something small into something significant.” However, the path to stardom was far from straightforward. Before setting a bold new standard for lifestyle influencers by seamlessly blending her authenticity with her knack for strategic branding, Angie often found herself at a crossroads. At least, until a good friend helped her find her eureka moment: “They advised that I could make good money from my following. I still find it weird how that never occurred to me. I guess social media was all fun and games for me up till that point,” she jokes.

“After taking their advice, brands began reaching out. I realized that what I had wasn’t just an online presence; I had the power to drive results! That’s when I took things more seriously, transforming my social media into a money-making machine. I started offering advertising slots, and the response was overwhelmingly positive. The sales of patrons skyrocketed, and the demand for my content grew. Social media wasn’t just a hobby anymore; it was a career in the making. With every collaboration, I learned more about branding, marketing, and the art of creating content that connects,” Angie adds.

Where many would have stopped and reveled in the fruits of their early success, Angie redoubled her efforts: “Of course, I didn’t want to stop there. My real passion was in the cosmetics industry, and after numerous collaborations, I felt I had an idea of what was missing in the Ghanaian market. I was motivated to fill the gap with a brand that reflected the need for something different and unique. Something that would make women feel like a better version of themselves.”

This turning point happened in 2020. In the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, when economic uncertainty rocked the world, Shimmer by Khuks was born–a dazzling star that arose from the ashes of persistence, borne of dreams of grandeur. Angie’s vision of a luxurious and compelling beauty brand that would redefine Ghanaian cosmetic products and celebrate the individuality of its beautiful women was official. The brand drew inspiration from her then-alias Khukie, delivering makeup products known for their “shimmer” effect, hence the name Shimmer by Khuks.

“Shimmer by Khuks is not just another beauty brand. To me, it is a celebration of Ghanaian heritage. The dream was to locally source raw materials and create products that cater to diverse skin tones,” Angie recounts. “The pandemic slowed things down, but every setback served as a lesson that pushed me to work harder and think bigger. Today, I am not just an influencer or a businesswoman. I am someone who turned their dream into a movement. My life proves that passion and persistence can open doors you never imagined. It is just the beginning,”

It has not all been a bed of roses, though. “You have no idea, but I didn’t know how much becoming a social figure would impact my privacy,” she expresses. “There are a lot of strange narratives and assumptions about you. Did I mention that people feel entitled to your lifestyle, personal choices, and relationships? Plus going to public spaces becomes a chore.”But amid it all, Angie Safo still finds grace. “That’s not to say I don’t love my fans! These are some of the positives of adjusting to this lifestyle. Connecting with them and working to build a better brand is what I live for.”

From building a personal brand to launching a successful business, Angie Safo’s journey unfolds as an inspiring journey of passion, persistence, and growth. Her evolution from her humble beginnings as an aspiring influencer to a full-blown beauty and fashion entrepreneur has made her a beacon of woman empowerment. “I’m turning my dreams into reality, one step at a time. I aspire to build Shimmer by Kuks into a globally recognized beauty brand that sets new standards in cosmetics through inclusivity, sustainability, and other relevant sectors,” she concludes.

For Angie Safo, a lot of triumph awaits. For the world, this is the beginning of another hyper-success story.