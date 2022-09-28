How I was lured into boxing – GBA President reveals

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye has revealed how he got into boxing, which has become his passion.

The politician who stood as a Parliamentary Candidate in the Okaikoi South Constituency for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said as a business man and adventurous, he wanted to try many things so when the late former world rated and Africa Cruiserweight Champion / Coach Napoleon Ayaa Tagoe invited him to support and sponsor some local amateur bouts at Jamestown, he did it with love and donated electronic gadgets to boxers.

He got interested and went on to beat late Gideon Quartey for the Greater Accra Amateur Boxing President position.

“So you know, I have been at the Amateur level and believes the Professional Body must support the Ghana Boxing Federation, it is all the reason we want boxers who fight outside to pay a levy so that the GBA to be financially sound to develop the sports at different places like we recently did at Akropong” he expressed.

The GBA President gave much respect to the the late Coach Tagoe who founded the Will Power Boxing Gym as his inspiration to the game. He was linked to Emmanuel Game Boy Tagoe who became the international boxing council (IBC) Lightweight champion.

President Neequaye has also managed Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku and others.

Currently the focus is on his own son, Cann Neequaye, a product of Accra Academy who is a juvenile rising very fast to join the amateur ranks, with a vision of representing Ghana at the Olympic Games or World Championships. The ultimate is to add to Ghana’s Professional Boxing World Champions.

Mr. Abraham Neequaye is optimistic his boy can make history for himself and the family in the near future. He does not regret venturing into boxing as it had made him popular, and have the opportunity to serve to make boxing better, attractive and lucrative.

Friends of Boxing and Boxing Ghana wish him Good Luck and Success during his term as President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA). He took over from Lawyer Peter Zwennes.