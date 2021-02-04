Good Style – yesterday this service for trying on and buying clothes, created by a Belarusian developer, was positioned as a startup. The product was released on Product Hunt in October. Already today, the founders of the project have won the trust of such sites as Koncept Krama, SiaSpace, Belarusian brands LSD and Rawwwr. 69 designers became partners of the project. Negotiations are underway with major brands from the CIS and America. The number of application users has reached 50,000.

There are many projects operating on the IT market in the Fashion and e-com segment. The Good Style service is fundamentally and technologically different from them. First, users of the application have the ability to combine images on their own. You can use clothes from the same or different online stores. None of the known services provides such an opportunity. There are only ready-made images that you can try on online.

Secondly, the search algorithm is implemented through a neural network. Initially, the developers set themselves the task of creating a tool that would make the process of processing any volume of photographs from catalogs simple and fast. A neural network has become such a tool: it can process several thousand images in an hour.

In the future, virtual and augmented reality technologies will be used – it will be possible to evaluate the image literally from all sides, in 360 ° format. The developers plan to “teach” their program to select clothes in accordance with the characteristics of the figure, physique and preferences of the user, to make it a full-fledged stylist from the virtual world. The application is available to users.

Download from links: Android and IOS