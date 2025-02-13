How Ken Ofori-Atta Left Ghana and Avoided Justice, According to the OSP

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been declared a fugitive by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, raising fresh concerns about high-profile individuals evading accountability.

According to the OSP, Ofori-Atta left Ghana in early January 2025 under the pretext of seeking medical treatment—a move that has now come under intense scrutiny.

The investigation took an unexpected turn when the OSP issued a directive on January 24, 2025, requiring Ofori-Atta to appear in person for questioning on February 10. However, his legal team responded on January 31, stating that he was already out of the country undergoing medical tests. They mentioned that Ofori-Atta had informed both former and current Chiefs of Staff about his travel plans, promising to notify the authorities upon his return so that his summons could be rescheduled.

Despite this explanation, the OSP is not convinced. Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng confirmed on February 12 that an official notice had been issued, declaring Ofori-Atta a fugitive. Agyebeng also revealed that his office is exploring all legal avenues to compel his return, including potential collaboration with international law enforcement agencies.

The move has sparked widespread debate among political analysts and citizens. Many view Ofori-Atta’s failure to return as a deliberate tactic to avoid facing serious allegations of financial mismanagement during his tenure as Finance Minister. Critics argue that if his health concerns are genuine, they should be verifiable through transparent medical documentation rather than serving as a convenient excuse for dodging justice.

For many, the unfolding situation is emblematic of a broader issue—when high-ranking officials can sidestep legal scrutiny, public trust in the justice system is inevitably undermined. The case now hangs in the balance: will the former Finance Minister eventually return to clear his name, or will this become another high-profile example of justice evasion? As the OSP continues its pursuit, Ghanaians remain vigilant, calling for accountability and a fair legal process that leaves no one above the law.

<br />

Download PDF

<br />

Download PDF