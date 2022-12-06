How Many Ghanaians Will Survive on the Land of Indonesia? Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

Indonesia’s Parliament has APPROVED a new Criminal Code that:

1. Will make SEX outside of Marriage Punishable by up to a Year in PRISON.

2. Include a BAN on INSULTING the PRESIDENT and Expressing Views that run Counter to STATE IDEOLOGY.

3. Will make it ILLEGAL for UNMARRIED COUPLES to live together and have SEX.

4. Will make ADULTERY a criminal offence and people shall be jailed for committing Adultery.

I am wondering how come the Western Powers are not able to push through their Human Rights Agenda on the Land of Arab Nations and Asia Countries but only putting pressure on Black African Countries and Government?