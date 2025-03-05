How multiple award-winning internet personality Berbiedoll turned her passion into an empire

She is a force to be reckoned with–a highly successful internet personality, a celebrated content creator, a multiple-award winner, and above all, a self-made mogul! Her story continues to unfold with grace, showcasing the power of perseverance through hard work.

If your Instagram algorithm often steers you into the breathtaking world of fashion, travel, and lifestyle-related content, Berbiedoll is a name you have most likely hear. With over 700,000 followers, her page towers above the rest as a masterclass in authenticity and style. From stunning backdrops to lifestyle moments that span the world, there is no denying that Christiana Kayode, the woman behind the brand, has become an idol for modern women everywhere–a superstar of sorts.

However, things were not always this glamorous for Miss Kayode. She was just another Lagosian girl contemplating escaping the entrapments of corporate life to pursue her dreams. “Life used to be quite different,” she recounts as she takes us down memory lane. “I worked the traditional 9-5 after receiving my honors from Houdegbe North American University. It offered stability but lacked the freedom I desired. Besides, I always had a passion for content creation and connecting with people, but it took a while for me to gather the courage to pursue it full-time.”

Many years later, Berbiedoll continues manifesting the life she once only dreamed of. Since taking her leap of faith, there have been a series of defining moments for the social media sensation. She is en route to amassing a million followers and is the proud owner of the athleisure brand Berbie Beauty, which hosts a state-of-the-art studio and a posh lounge in its first flagship outlet. Even better, she relishes her role as an inspiration to empower countless young women worldwide and the next generation of content creators with her drive.

“I remember how surreal it felt when I hit my first 10,000 followers. It wasn’t just about the followers; it was about realizing that my voice mattered and that people were genuinely interested in what I had to say,” Berbiedoll admits, adding: “This realization always takes me back to the grueling times when I used to juggle my full-time job with content creation. I eventually quit. The transition wasn’t easy; I had to sacrifice a stable income and face financial uncertainty. But that experience taught me to trust my vision and focus on creating quality content that reflected my personality.”

Of course, all the good publicity has not gone unnoticed. The sky has been the limit for the internet personality since securing her first major brand collaboration with Nigerian telecom giant Globacom Limited. “It was a validation of all the hard work I had put in and a sign that I was heading in the right direction,” she says of this significant milestone. It has been a journey of continuous growth. Berbiedoll has worked with American fashion giant Fashion Nova and signed lucrative ambassadorial deals with other brands, including AGL Motors, Bay Ice, Glover, Hareem Istanbul, JaysFinder, PayPorte, and more.

Accolades have not been scarce either. Berbiedoll has won multiple awards since she began her career as a content creator. In 2019, she commenced her winning streak by clinching “Brand Influencer (Fashion, Style & Beauty)” at the MoreKlue All Youth Awards (MAYA). Additionally, she is a two-time La Mode magazine’s La Mode Awards winner for “Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year” (2021) and “Celebrity Entrepreneur of the Year” (2024).

Such consistency made her a recipient of the “Epitome of Humanitarian Services” Golden Role Model Award from the Nigerian Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative (NYAGGI) in 2024, a title that was re-affirmed when she won “Young CEO of the Year” at the Fresh Face Icon Awards the same year. She is again earmarked for “Best Content Creator of the Year” at the 2025 Nigeria Women Achievers Award.

It must be said, however, that Berbiedoll’s success is not just a personal triumph. It is a snapshot of the growing influence of African content creators on the global stage. As Nigerian influencers like her break into international markets, they are paving the way for those ahead. Now blessed with a growing community of online faithful and an impressive (and still growing) portfolio of collaborations, Berbiedoll continues to inspire modern women everywhere. Her story is a reminder that success isn’t just about talent–it’s also about passion and perseverance. “I want people to know that it’s okay to start small. All that matters is that you keep going, creating, and believing in yourself. Your hustle will always pay off.”

Be updated with Berbiedoll’s every move on Instagram (@berbiedoll) to join her incredible journey and be continually inspired.