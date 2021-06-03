Music by its very nature never stands still. It is constantly evolving, constantly mutating and giving birth to more exotic and more colorful creations. The spirit of music is elusive. It cannot be caught and put in an easily labeled box. It is free-spirited and unpredictable. The future of music is destined to be forever unrecorded and unknowable, that’s what makes it so exciting. However, we can study and appreciate the history of music and how it has evolved over the decades. Such study is a passion of George Dickinson, the Grade A Productions label manager who was responsible for such world-beating acts as the late, great Juice WORLD.

“If it has a melody, a rhythm, a beat, and it connects with something primal in me, then it’s music, and the beauty of music is its diversity,” explained George Dickinson. Although primarily involved in the world of hip-hop, Dickinson has a profound appreciation of all musical forms and is a keen scholar of its history. Dickinson explained, “It may surprise people to know that I’m just as comfortable listening to Mozart as I am Dr. Dre. I can listen to some old blues by the likes of Robert Johnson and Leadbelly and the pain and frustration they pour into their music and transform it into a thing of joy is no different on a fundamental level to what the likes of N.W.A and Public Enemy did years later. Was Eminem that much different from Elvis? They both shared a love for what is primarily black roots music, adapted it, and brought it to a wider audience.

It’s all part of the evolution. If you listen to the rhythm and roll of the old blues records you can trace a direct connection to the likes of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Likewise, if you listen to their and showmanship, you can see the path being laid for acts like Little Richard and James Brown.”

George Dickinson added, “Of course, the blues was just an evolution from the rhythms that came to America from Africa and the folk music that the Europeans brought with them. Music has no boundaries, nationality, or limits, it’s the expression of the human spirit and a timeless reservoir we can all dip into to restore, replenish and revisit.”