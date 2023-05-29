How National and Regional House of Chiefs Planned Distorting Prampram Chieftaincy History

The National and Greater Accra regional House of Chiefs led by Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II and that of Nene Aadegbon Kwesi Animle VI respectively have been fingered in the latest attempt by kingmakers of the Prampram Traditional Area to expose persons behind the long-standing chieftaincy disputes in Prampram.

The kingmakers who are not backing down in their latest attempt to ensure justice is served by the appropriate authroties by bringing closure to the long-standing dispute in the area say, both president’s of the National and regional House of chiefs are bent on rewriting the history and traditions of the good people of Prampram whereas ancient archives and documents points to dismiss that attempt.

Head of family to the Kwei Opletu We one of the 3 gates that makes up the Annor We dynasty, which is the only royal family permitted by tradition and law to ascend Paramountcy said, attempt by the two leaders to change the narrative of Prampram having only one royal family to four royal families will not be accepted on any grounds.

According to the kingmakers, Prampram, since it early settlement from 1680 to 2017 has only witnessed royals from the Annor We Royal family which is made up of the 3 gates namely Abbey Doku Mansro We, Tetteh Djan Larbi Agbo We and Kwei Opletu We, ascending the seat of authority as chiefs of the area, and this has been made possible because of their respect for traditions.

According to the kingmakers, the ploy by both the president of the Narional House of Chiefs and the Greater Accra Hiuse of Chiefs to create an impression that families such as Sackey, Packer and Quarcopome are all legible to ascend the seat of authority or be enstooleld as chief of Prampram is a deliberate act to change the history of Prampram.

They warn any attempt to change the narrative of the Prampram dynasty to suit and favour assigns of both the president of the National and Greater Accra house of chiefs, will be met with equal force of rejection.

The kingmakers further called on the Inspector General of Police, the Greater Accra Regional Minister and that of the chieftaincy minister to also ensure persons behind the murder of individuals who were opposed to the illegal enstoolment and gazetting of Nene Tetteh Wakah II as chief of Prampram are brought to book.