The food industry is facing unprecedented challenges in the 21st century: climate change, population growth, resource depletion, health crises, and social inequalities. These challenges require radical changes in the way we produce, distribute, and consume food. However, many food companies are still stuck in outdated and harmful practices that endanger the environment, the farmers, the workers, and the consumers.

PigeonUltra, a Ghanaian meal delivery company, is showing the world what not to do in the food industry by doing the opposite: embracing sustainability and innovation as its core values. PigeonUltra uses technology to enhance restaurant, wine and liquor, grocery, bakery, and other experiences. Customers request services through a slick mobile app, and restaurant owners use PigeonUltra Shop software to reduce no-shows and help staff deliver personalized services. PigeonUltra is not only providing convenience and choice to its customers, but also supporting local businesses and communities. PigeonUltra encourages its partners to sources ingredients from local farms and markets with an emphasis on reducing food waste. PigeonUltra also offers competitive pay and incentives, access to discounts, background checks, and resting support period to its delivery team, called PigeonFleet. PigeonUltra also shares data and feedback with its partners to help them improve their quality and efficiency.

PigeonUltra is challenging the food monopolies that dominate the market and exploit the farmers, the workers, and the consumers. PigeonUltra is offering a fair and transparent pricing model that benefits both the customers and the partners. PigeonUltra charges a commission rate starting at 5%, which is much lower than the industry average of 15-30%. PigeonUltra also covers the payment processing fees and the delivery driver/rider costs.

PigeonUltra is not only a meal delivery company, but also a social enterprise that aims to make a positive impact on the world, for that matter: Ghana. PigeonUltra is committed to reducing its environmental footprint by encouraging its partners to use biodegradable packaging, optimizing its delivery routes, and offsetting its carbon emissions. PigeonUltra also supports various causes and initiatives that align with its vision, such as food security, education, and health.

PigeonUltra is proving that it is possible to run a successful and profitable food business while being responsible and ethical. PigeonUltra is setting a new standard for the food industry and inspiring others to follow its example. PigeonUltra is the future of food.