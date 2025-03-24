How Plan International Ghana’s “Stronger Together” Project Is Turning Waste into Wealth

Ghana produces over 12,000 tons of waste daily, yet less than 10% is adequately managed. In Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra, uncollected waste clogs drains, fuels diseases, and exacerbates flooding. However, one initiative is demonstrating waste is not merely a burden—it is a resource.

The “Stronger Together Project”, led by Plan International Ghana, is converting human waste into organic fertilizer, biogas, and electricity. This initiative is revolutionizing sanitation, enhancing agriculture, and addressing climate change simultaneously.

A Circular Economy Approach: Waste as a Resource

Traditional waste disposal methods often worsen environmental hazards, but Stronger Together has redefined the approach by integrating waste management, sanitation, and climate-smart agriculture into a single, scalable framework.

The project transforms fecal waste into organic fertilizers, reducing reliance on synthetic products while improving soil health. In collaboration with Safi Sana, the initiative also converts waste into biogas, generating electricity that is fed into the national grid.

This innovation addresses a critical challenge—during Ghana’s rainy season, synthetic fertilizers wash away, leading to crop failure. Organic fertilizers, however, remain in the soil longer, improving yields while minimizing environmental damage.

By tackling waste at its source and repurposing it into valuable resources, Stronger Together project is proving that waste management can be both environmentally sustainable and economically viable.

From Toilets to Farms: A Community-Driven Model

The success of the initiative hinges on its inclusive and multi-stakeholder strategy. Toilet operators receive specialized training to ensure that waste is collected properly and disposed of safely for fertilizer production.

Vacuum truck operators strictly follow regulated waste disposal practices, which help prevent illegal dumping in water bodies. Additionally, market vendors and farmers are introduced to organic fertilizers, encouraging them to transition away from expensive synthetic alternatives.

By actively engaging these key groups, the project improves public health, reduces pollution, and strengthens food security—all while fostering community participation in climate action.

Daniel Selassie Agbenoto, Project Manager at Plan International Ghana, highlighted the initiative’s transformative impact: “Our goal is not just to manage waste but to create a sustainable, circular economy that benefits communities and the environment.”

Tackling Ashaiman’s Sanitation Crisis

Sanitation in Ashaiman remains a significant challenge. Out of 24,000 households, only 5,000 have proper sewage connections. The remaining 20,000 households rely on open defecation or poorly managed public toilets, leading to a public health crisis.

Stronger Together is addressing this issue by upgrading sanitation facilities and providing training for operators on best waste management practices. The project is also conducting community-wide behavioural change campaigns to raise awareness about hygiene and encourage healthier sanitation habits. Additionally, structured support is being provided for local markets to help ease the financial burden on women vendors, who previously faced high sanitation costs.

Training the Next Generation of Climate Champions

Sustainable change requires a shift in mindset. To ensure long-term impact, Stronger Together has implemented an extensive education and advocacy campaign. As part of this initiative, 120 students have been trained as sanitation ambassadors to promote hygiene and environmental sustainability within their communities.

In addition, more than 20 toilet operators have received specialized training to enhance the management of sanitation facilities. Furthermore, market leaders and community members are being equipped with sanitation skills, fostering a ripple effect of sustainable practices throughout Ashaiman.

Organic Farming: A Pathway to Economic Empowerment

With the price of synthetic fertilizers soaring to 1,000 cedis per 30kg bag, smallholder farmers are facing financial hardships. Meanwhile, organic fertilizers produced through Stronger Together cost only 86 cedis, providing an affordable and eco-friendly alternative.

To demonstrate the effectiveness of organic fertilizers, the project has established demonstration farms where farmers can witness first-hand the benefits of using these eco-friendly alternatives. These benefits include higher crop yields, improved soil quality, and greater resilience to climate conditions.

So far, more than 80 farmers, including 85 women, have received training in organic farming. This training has empowered them to reduce their reliance on expensive chemical fertilizers while adopting sustainable agricultural practices that enhance both productivity and environmental health.

Ama, a vegetable farmer in Ashaiman, shares her experience: “I used to spend 1,000 cedis per month on synthetic fertilizers. Now, organic compost from this project has cut my costs by 70%, and my harvests are better than ever.”

Beyond Waste: Climate Resilience and Economic Inclusion

The Stronger Together initiative goes beyond waste management by actively addressing both economic and climate challenges.

As part of this effort, women farmers are being allocated land for organic farming, which not only provides them with economic independence but also promotes sustainable agricultural practices.

Additionally, discussions with the Ministry of Agriculture are underway to establish dedicated organic markets. These markets will create a stable demand for eco-friendly produce, ensuring long-term sustainability for farmers and consumers alike.

Furthermore, advocacy efforts are being pursued to encourage government incentives that will support farmers in transitioning to organic methods. By reducing financial barriers for small-scale producers, these incentives will make sustainable farming more accessible and economically viable.

Despite its successes, challenges remain—many farmers lack greenhouse technology and irrigation systems, limiting their production capacity. Additionally, initial investment costs pose a hurdle, though the long-term economic and environmental benefits are substantial.

Scaling the Impact: A Model for Ghana and Beyond

Given its success in Ashaiman, Stronger Together, which is currently in its pilot phase, is poised for expansion. Plans are underway to replicate this model in regions such as Volta, where similar sanitation challenges persist.

By integrating waste management, climate resilience, and food security, the project presents a replicable blueprint for sustainable urban development across Ghana—and potentially, the African continent.

A Future Built on Collaboration

Stronger Together is more than just a project; it is an initiative reshaping how African cities address waste, climate change, and economic empowerment. With continued support from stakeholders, policymakers, and development partners, this model has the potential to redefine urban sustainability.

Will this initiative inspire national policy shifts? Could it serve as a blueprint for Africa’s future cities? One thing is certain: Stronger Together is proving that waste is not the end of the story—it is just the beginning of a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous future.

By: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh