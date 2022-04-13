How Service Providers are Weeding Out Illegal Robocalls, SMS Spam and Other Fraud Before It Reaches Consumers

iconectiv Telecom Fraud Expert David Estes Explores How the Industry is Restoring Consumer Trust in Voice Calls and Text Messages
|Each year, communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide lose over US$39 billion to fraud such as illegal robocalls, SMS phishing (“smishing”) and “wangiri” callback schemes, according to the Communications Fraud Control Association (CFCA) and analyst firms. This live-stream session explores how the industry is successfully thwarting fraud to protect their customers and bottom lines.
During the panel session, “Protect Your Customers from One-Ring Scams: Trusted Tools to Fight Fraud,” iconectiv telecom fraud expert David Estes will discuss how CSPs are upgrading their existing call-blocking analytics to identify calls from high-risk and unallocated number ranges and suspicious premium-rate numbers. By weeding out these calls before they reach customers, CSPs are steadily restoring consumer trust. That increases call-answer rates for legitimate businesses such as schools, health department contact tracers, retailers, banks and airlines.
Who:
iconectiv Principal Solutions Engineer David Estes
When:
April 22, 2022, at 2:15 PM SAST
