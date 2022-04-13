How Service Providers are Weeding Out Illegal Robocalls, SMS Spam and Other Fraud Before It Reaches Consumers

What:

Each year, communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide lose over US$39 billion to fraud such as illegal robocalls, SMS phishing (“smishing”) and “wangiri” callback schemes, according to the Communications Fraud Control Association (CFCA) and analyst firms. This live-stream session explores how the industry is successfully thwarting fraud to protect their customers and bottom lines. During the panel session, “Protect Your Customers from One-Ring Scams: Trusted Tools to Fight Fraud,” iconectiv telecom fraud expert David Estes will discuss how CSPs are upgrading their existing call-blocking analytics to identify calls from high-risk and unallocated number ranges and suspicious premium-rate numbers. By weeding out these calls before they reach customers, CSPs are steadily restoring consumer trust. That increases call-answer rates for legitimate businesses such as schools, health department contact tracers, retailers, banks and airlines.