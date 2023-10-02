How technology can build social and economic value across Africa

With Africa Com, the largest telecoms and tech event on the continent coming up on the 14th-16th of November, now is the perfect time to speak about the work Avanti is doing across the continent.

The business is helping to create a more inclusive digital world, and has big plans for the future of Africa.

Some of the topics to be discussed include: The cost of being unconnected – The impact that being unconnected can have for businesses, communities and individuals, including the correlation between connectivity and socio-economic issues such as unemployment and access to quality education.

Impact of connectivity: How connectivity in African schools can impact pupils’ learning, well-being and future prospects.

Avanti has already connected 245 schools across Africa, with the plan to connect a further 5,000 over the next five years.