How the Black Stars scale over Angolan threat

Antoine Semenyo proved to be a super substitute after scoring a late winner to secure all three points in a Group E AFCON Qualifier between Ghana and Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Spontaneous reaction from the massive crowd greeted the goal which turned out to be the last action of the match.

The win put Ghana three points clear at the top of Group E ahead of the return encounter on March 27 in Angola.

Angola made the first attempt at goal in the second minute when Manuel Alphonso’s shot was spilled by Ati Zigi before it was cleared to safety by the defence of the Black Stars.

The Stars responded three minutes later as Odoi found Mohammed Kudus whose carpet shot missed target by inches.

Ghana continued to push for the opener and almost broke the deadlock in the 8th minute when Thomas Partey released Inaki Williams after a solo run from midfield, but the Athletic Bilbao attacker failed to utilise the chance.

Even as the Ghanaians dominated possession the visitors showed glimpses of how dangerous they could be whenever they attacked.

A defensive blunder by the defence of the Palancas Negras presented a huge opportunity for Inaki to hit the back of the net but the goalkeeper denied him as he pushed the goal-bound effort to safety.

The first half ended with no sense of urgency in the play of the Black Black Stars, leaving the large crowd frustrated.

The Angolans resumed the second half more purposeful as the they made two quick attacks in the first three minutes, winning a corner in the process.

They grew in confidence and took the game to the Black Stars who looked lackadaisical in their approach to the match.

The Stars would neither press the opponents to force them to make mistakes nor run into spaces to receive passes in the final third.

This made the visitors very comfortable on the ball as they played like the home team.

Coach Chris Hughton made his first substitution in the 68th minute by introducing Antoine Semenyo, Joseph Painstil, and Salis Abdul Samed for Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew and Edmund Addo respectively.

The changes didn’t make much impact as the Angolans adopted delay tactics to frustrate the Black Stars with less than ten minutes to end proceedings.

They however paid dearly for their actions after conceding in additional time.