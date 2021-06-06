“Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”

-Nelson Mandela

Frederick Van Rensselaer Day famously said, “Among the greatest of human tragedies are the wasted lives of those who fail, after enjoying success, and lose their desire to ever try again.” I agree with him totally.

In life, failure is inevitable. To live a failure free life is not worth it.

Failure happens to everyone. It is part of the process of getting to the top.

To avoid failure is to avoid success. We are here to learn, grow and develop and by the way we live enrich the world around us. We should make a difference in the lives of others. We are not here merely to exist but to thrive and flourish to our benefit and the benefit of the people who come into our world.

I know how it feels to fail. It is devastating, a big blow. It comes with feelings of guilt and shame. Some people cannot stand the thought of failing after many years of struggle that took them to the apex of their career, profession or trade.

When failure happens, there are two options available- to quit or to press on until you succeed again. Failure is a signal that success is on its way to enter your life if you do not give up. Failure offers us the opportunity to learn what works and what doesn’t. We must learn the lessons of failure and get on with life.

I want you to know that failure is only a disruption to progress. The road to success is not a straight road, there are speed ramps to navigate to reach your destination of ultimate success.

Remember that the antidote to failure is to be brutally determined to succeed. When your life is driven by determination and ambition, success is guaranteed. It is a wasted life if after failure, you never try again to succeed after enjoying success.

It is always possible to bounce back from failure. We must learn from those who succeeded, failed and achieved sustainable success. Bill Gates is one of the richest men on the planet. He had his fair share of failures in life. He once observed, “It’s fine to celebrate success, but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure.” I understand this to mean failure has admonitions for each of us. Failure points the way to success.

A very wise person said, “Seek comrades among the industrious, for those who are idle will sap your energies from you.” People react differently when failure happens. Some point accusing fingers at others. They engage in the blame game. Some retreat into their comfort zones. Some also put themselves on drinks and drugs to cope with failure. These can only deepen failure.

It is suggested you associate with those who are diligent in their work. You will learn from them how to cope with failure. From them you will learn their success habits which can position you to succeed. Idling is a short circuit to failure and despair.

I have the conviction that we all have the potential to live successful lives. Even in the face of odds one can improve their situation by taking some simple steps. You are in for big trouble doing work for which you lack the skills. People will criticize you for your poor performance. You will be ridiculed for making avoidable mistakes. The solution- get mentored or receive further training to upgrade your skills. This will make you more efficient and effective. This will help you make progress as you make the journey to the world of success. “If you have skill, apply it; the world must profit by it, and, therefore, you.”

To bounce back from failure, one must tap into such sterling qualities as patience and persistence. Success has never been easy for anyone. Setbacks come in various ways. But they must be overcome. You must take action, be patient and persist until you land in your success zone. The sages have said, “Whatsoever you desire of good is yours. You have but to stretch forth your hand and take it.” Perhaps one more attempt could launch you into the success you desire.

Accept responsibility for the outcomes in your life. Failure or success does not happen by accident; you played a role. There is always a way out for every failure. Successful people are solution-oriented. Let go of failure. Focus on getting a solution and you have more chances of being successful.

Marilyn Monroe spoke truth when she said, “Just because you fail once, doesn’t mean you’re gonna fail at everything. Keep trying, hold on, and always, always, always believe in yourself, because if you don’t, then who will, sweetie?” Success or failure is a mind game. You need to believe in yourself, that success is your birthright, that you are capable of success before it will happen. If you don’t believe in yourself, who else will? If you fail at your first attempt, you need to be encouraged that it is not a dead-end road; you need to feel that success is still within your reach. Be your own cheer leader! Visualize success as you keep going forward, chances are you will succeed.

Always remember to keep your eye on your goal, vision or dream. If care is not taken, distractions will take your eyes off your plans and goals. You need to keep yourself exclusively on track, that path your intuition leads you on. You have what it takes to succeed. No procrastinations, no self-doubts, and no spirit killing terms from your detractors. “Go, therefore, and do that which is within you to do; take no heed of gestures which would beckon you aside; ask of no man permission to perform.” Go all out to live your dreams regardless of failure.

Friend my task is done. Follow the aforementioned tips to bounce back from failure. Here is a quote to conclude my thoughts on how to bounce back from failure: “Failure exists only in the grave. Man, being alive, hath not yet failed; always he may turn about and ascend by the same path he descended by; and there may be one that is less abrupt (albeit longer of achievement), and more adaptable to his condition.”

