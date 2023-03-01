How to choose the best ads network for beginner Bloggers in 2023

Choose ads networks for your blog is a core factor to your progress as a blogger. As a beginner, you would not like to choose an ads network that will frustrate you, instead, you should be looking for the but one that will keep you motivated whiles doing what you love doing on the internet blogging.

When choosing the best ads network for a beginner blogger, there are a few key factors to consider:

Ad format: Look for an ad network that offers a variety of ad formats that are suitable for your blog. For example, if you have a lot of visual content, you may want to choose an ad network that offers display ads.

Payout threshold: Look for an ad network with a low payout threshold. This means that you can get paid quickly, which is important for beginner bloggers who may not have a lot of traffic yet.

Ease of use: Choose an ad network that is easy to use and integrates well with your blogging platform. You don’t want to spend a lot of time and effort setting up and managing your ads.

Revenue potential: Look for an ad network that offers competitive rates for clicks and impressions. This will help you maximize your earnings as a beginner blogger.

Reputation: Choose an ad network with a good reputation in the industry. Look for reviews and testimonials from other bloggers to get an idea of the network’s reliability and trustworthiness.

Overall, the best ad network for a beginner blogger will depend on their specific needs and goals. It’s a good idea to test out different ad networks and see which one works best for your blog.

Best ad networks for beginner Bloggers

As a beginner blogger, you may want to consider the following ad networks:

Google AdSense: Google AdSense is one of the most popular ad networks for bloggers. It is easy to use and offers a range of ad formats, including display ads, text ads, and link units.

Media.net: Media.net is a contextual ad network that offers native ads. It is a good alternative to AdSense, and it pays well for clicks and impressions.

Infolinks: Infolinks is a popular ad network that offers in-text ads, display ads, and other ad formats. It is easy to use and has a low payout threshold.

PropellerAds: PropellerAds is a good ad network for beginner bloggers. It offers a range of ad formats, including push notifications, pop-unders, and native ads.

These ad networks are easy to use and have low payout thresholds, making them a good choice for beginner bloggers. However, before choosing an ad network, make sure to read the terms and conditions carefully and understand the payment methods and minimum payout threshold. It’s also a good idea to test out different ad networks to see which one works best for your blog.