How To Choose the Best Betting Apps 

Ghanaians are increasingly adopting betting as an alternative means to earn extra money, and many sports lovers are willing to use their passion and expertise to make money through betting. Most top betting operators have developed apps to ease players’ ability to bet and win. However, Ghanaians should understand the nitty-gritty of the best betting apps to ensure that their experiences in the betting scene are convenient, pleasant, and effective. This review will guide you through the basics of identifying the best betting apps and also summarize the top 3 best betting apps. You could also visit BettingGuide to learn more about the best betting apps in Ghana, where an in-depth analysis tells you why you should go with a certain bookie.

What we Consider when Choosing Best Betting Apps

User interface- Before using a betting app, it is vital to ensure that the app has a presentation of the games, odds, and markets in a way you can easily navigate and understand. Players ought to see everything on their screen, and the icons, words, and numbers must be presented as clearly as possible. Clarity is an essential aspect of a user-friendly interface because it limits the possibility of misreading the information conveyed by the betting site. A user-friendly interface also ensures that you quickly locate your best bets, make the right choices, and conveniently make payments and withdrawals to your account.

Offers, Promotions, and Bonuses- The betting operator should have multiple promotions to award customer loyalty and ensure that new players are welcomed to the betting scene effectively. Promotions may range from welcome bonuses, higher odds, higher bonuses for winners, and other awards for new and existing players. An app that has offers, promotions, and bonuses ranks higher than that without.

Payment methods- Ghana has numerous payment methods, ranging from mobile money to bank transactions. Quick and effective money transactions are an essential aspect of a betting site because the whole betting activity is stemmed from the idea that money should be deposited into your account and withdrawn upon winning. A betting app that supports all the popular transaction methods enhances its convenience. You can place bets and withdraw money at any time of the day using your mobile phone because the app ensures that your funds are securely transacted.

Should replicate the key features of the desktop version- Players should have a similar experience with the app and the desktop version. This aspect will avoid confusion and having to adjust to different features when using the app. Eventually; you will have all the vital components of the betting site’s desktop version at your fingertips, with just one click away. When the app’s features resemble the ones of the desktop, you will be able to make payments, bet and withdraw effectively, saving yourself time.

Live betting- Live betting has revolutionized Ghanaians’ betting experiences because it ensures that no one is ever too late to engage with their favorite matches. Most Ghanaians bet using their smartphones; therefore, having an app that supports in-play action is a massive bonus to ensure that the odds are skewed in your favor as you exercise your quest for winning big money. Live bets typically have fluctuating odds because time determines the match’s outcome. Therefore, getting glued to your laptop is challenging, waiting for the right moment to place a bet or monitor the games as they progress. A betting app supporting live betting will make it more convenient to place live bets anywhere, provided you have a fast and secure internet connection.

Live streaming matches- After placing a bet, you may want to follow up on your favorite matches on the app. Keeping up with the proceedings of the games is essential; therefore, live streaming is a feature that makes the app the go-to option. Watching the matches, you placed bets on adds to the thrill and excitement of the betting experience. You will also be able to closely monitor and cheer on your favorite teams as they play.

Best Betting Apps in Ghana

Having considered how we select the best betting apps, we have analyzed the Ghanaian market and come up with a list of the top 3 apps that we would recommend to both new and experienced bookies.

Betway

This is one of the leading betting apps in the country. The app supports live betting, has an easy registration process, and is readily available on the operator’s website for downloading. The app is available for Android and iOS users and supports multiple payment methods for convenience. The bookmaker also offers frequent promotions and offers that will keep you coming back to stake.

Melbet

This app is very user-friendly and easily navigable with sections clearly defined and presented on the home page for players to navigate and bet. Melbet has a live-streaming feature that allows you to follow up on your favorite matches. The in-play betting features ensure that you can bet even when the games are in play and has some of the highest odds in the market.

22Bet

22Bet is one of the leading apps in Ghana, with multiple promotions covering existing and new players, who get a welcome bonus of up to 750 GHS. In addition, this app supports in-play betting and live streaming and has multiple payment options for players of different economic backgrounds.