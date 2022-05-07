How To Manifest Yourself In The Kingdom Of God – I & II

Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has admonished people to use/utilize their IMAGE wisely so as not to attract the wrath of God.

The SEER was teaching under the topic, “How To Manifest Yourself In The Kingdom Of God.”

According to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, the first thing God gave to man is his IMAGE as was said by God Himself at creation when He said in Genesis 1:26, “Then God said, “Let us make mankind in our IMAGE, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground.”

He expressed great disappointment in people who nowadays, can go naked and share their naked pictures on social media just to trend.

“People can go naked and put on social media and, in few minutes, they will have over thousands of followers and likes and comments, but when you put the Word of God on social media only few would watch and sometimes would not comment,” he said.

He said: “You continue to destroy your image on social media, Facebook, the day you will close your eye, it is then that God will show you how you used your image.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also urged the Church and the leaders of the Church to be circumspect.

He also mentioned that Pastors today have adopted a character of saying anything no matter how false it is, just to trend.

These acts, he indicated are destroying the Image of God and the image of Christ who died and saved the world.

He therefore urged all to preserve the IMAGE of the Church and in so doing they are preserving the Kingdom.

