How to transfer data from Android to iOS

iPhone sales around the world have skyrocketed in 2021. Apple dominated the premium smartphone space globally, particularly with the launch of iPhone 13. Several Android smartphone users, like yours truly, might have switched to an iPhone.

One of the biggest challenges that Android users face while switching to iOS is data transfer. Since both platforms are different, transferring data from an Android phone to an iPhone is different in comparison to some other Android device. In case you plan to join the iOS clan, here is how to transfer data from your Android smartphone to an iPhone.

Transfer data from Android to iPhone

Previously, it was very difficult for Android smartphone users to transfer their data to an iPhone until Apple released the Move to iOS app. As the name suggests, the Move to iOS app helps users transfer data from Android to iOS.

The Move to iOS app is available for download on the Google Play Store. The process is quite simple and needs some basic steps that need to be followed to transfer all your data from Android to iOS.

How to migrate from Android to iPhone:

Set up your iPhone 13 (Review) or any other iPhone model until you reach the “Apps and Data” screen. Here, tap on “Move Data from Android”. On your Android smartphone, open the Move to iOS app and click on “Continue”. Enter the 12-digit code that is displayed on your iPhone on your Android smartphone. Once the correct 12-digit code is entered, your Android device will connect with your iPhone over peer-to-peer WiFi. The app will also ask you to check the type of data you want to move to iOS. This includes your Google account information, bookmarks, messages, contacts, photos, etc. Once the transfer process is complete, tap on “Continue Setting Up iPhone” and finish the process.

Do note that certain apps might require to be installed manually as the platforms are different. Most of the popular Android apps are available on iOS as well. You can download these apps on the Apple App Store.