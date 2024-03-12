HP New Services and Software for turbocharge introduced

HP Inc. has unveiled a range of new and improved services and solutions designed to add value and empower partners in expanding their services and software ventures.

Among these innovations are HP WEX, the company’s inaugural AI-driven digital experience platform; a fresh managed service proposition for PCs; a novel print subscription service; a simplified approach to HP support packages categorized as good, better, and best; along with services and initiatives aimed at prolonging device lifespans and fostering a circular economy.

Dave Shull, President of HP Workforce Solutions, emphasized, “We are witnessing a pivotal transformation in the workplace dynamics. The key to driving superior business outcomes lies in fostering contented, driven, and productive employees. Yet, creating work environments that facilitate and inspire dispersed workforces is increasingly challenging. This is where our partners step in to support businesses undergoing transformations. Today, HP introduces services and solutions enabling channel partners to deliver exceptional work experiences to their clientele while fostering recurring revenue streams.”

HP Introduces the Workforce Experience Platform (WEX)

Last year, HP introduced Workforce Central, a fleet management tool that allows IT managers to seamlessly discover, configure, monitor, and manage HP devices from a single location. Building upon this vision, HP has now unveiled the Workforce Experience Platform (WEX) equipping CIOs with an AI-infused digital experience platform aimed at unlocking the workforce’s full potential and transforming employees into an unstoppable force driving growth.

WEX debuts with an intuitive user interface ensuring a seamless experience for customers, integrating multiple services into a unified platform view. Underneath, a suite of robust capabilities awaits, offering persona-based recommendations, streamlined hardware monitoring, employee sentiment capture, TCO reduction, task automation, and enhanced security.

Optimized Device Investment with Persona-based AI Models: By harnessing advanced AI, the WEX platform can deliver personalized technology recommendations based on individual employee usage patterns and needs, thus enhancing the traditional PC refresh cycle.

Seamless Integration with Existing Multi-OS and Multi-Vendor Environments: WEX will soon facilitate endpoint monitoring across a wide array of operating systems and devices, including computers, peripherals, printers, and videoconferencing equipment, irrespective of brand or manufacturer.

Collaboration with Microsoft to Enhance WEX with AI: HP has recently joined the Microsoft Copilot for Security partner private preview, intending to integrate WEX with Copilot to automate tasks and optimize device uptime for employees.

Improved Employee Engagement through Ongoing Sentiment Tracking: Turnkey pulse surveys from WEX can enhance IT organizations’ ability to continuously assess and improve employee satisfaction with their digital setup.

Reduced TCO and Enhanced Security: WEX can automate support requests, thereby lowering IT support costs. Additionally, WEX leverages HP Wolf Security to mitigate security risks.

New Offerings to Foster a Circular Economy and Prolong Device Lifespans

HP continues its commitment to driving a circular economy with new initiatives aimed at extending device lifespans. In this regard, HP has unveiled a new Device Life Extension Service, allowing customers to optimize their IT investments and reduce carbon footprints by enhancing device performance and maximizing the longevity of their existing HP PCs. Customers simply send their devices to HP’s trusted partners and receive them back with restored performance and enhanced functionality.

Additionally, HP has introduced its inaugural Partner Certified Refurbishment program, enabling commercial customers to acquire HP Partner Certified refurbished devices that have undergone a rigorous refurbishment process and extensive testing. HP is also expanding its PC refurbishment program to the US.