HR Expert Advises Young Job Seekers to Embrace Career Flexibility

Young job seekers in Ghana are being urged to adopt a more flexible approach to their career paths, as rigid focus on specific roles may hinder opportunities in a rapidly evolving job market.

Gifty Akorfa Kumah, CEO of HRBIC Ltd, an international recruitment and HR consultancy, emphasizes the importance of openness to diverse roles and skill development for long-term professional growth.

With over a decade of experience linking Ghanaian talent to global opportunities, Kumah observes that many graduates limit themselves to positions directly tied to their academic background, overlooking roles that could unlock unexpected potential. “While having a dream is important, young people need to explore different paths to discover their true calling,” she told The High Street Journal. “Each job, even if not ideal, teaches valuable lessons about strengths and preferences.”

Kumah highlights the critical role of soft skills such as communication, adaptability, and teamwork, which often outweigh technical expertise in today’s workplaces. She cites examples of professionals who began in entry-level customer service roles but transitioned to strategic management through skill acquisition and adaptability. “Opportunities are endless if you’re open to them,” she noted, stressing that fixation on a single career trajectory risks stagnation.

For employers, Kumah advocates hiring based on potential rather than rigid qualifications. “Candidates eager to learn and adapt often bring more value than those with fixed skills but no growth mindset,” she said. This approach, she argues, fosters innovation and resilience within organizations.

The advice comes amid shifting global employment trends, including the rise of remote work and gig economies, which demand agility from job seekers. In Ghana, where youth unemployment remains a challenge, flexibility could prove vital for navigating sectors like tech, green energy, and creative industries, all of which prioritize transferable skills over traditional credentials.

Kumah’s insights align with broader calls for educational reforms to emphasize lifelong learning and interdisciplinary training. As automation reshapes industries, the ability to pivot and acquire new competencies may define career success far more than initial job titles. For young Ghanaians, embracing this fluidity could transform perceived setbacks into stepping stones, turning a volatile job market into a landscape of possibility.